PNY Intros XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Desktop Memory

PNY Technologies introduces the new XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Desktop Memory, PNYs first RGB-lit gaming memory modules with support for motherboard RGB sync technologies. Available in 8GB and 16GB module, the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB is available in single-module and two-module kits of up to 32GB capacity and speeds of up to 3200MHz. PNY uses premium components and select ICs to deliver high-performance memory with low latency and excellent reliability.
The XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB gaming memory is certified compatible with Intel XMP and supports RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and GIGABYTE RGB Fusion. Users can customise and synchronise RGB lighting with the rest of the PC without the need for additional cables or connectors.
Specs
Memory Type: Desktop DDR4
Capacity and Kit Configurations: 8GB(1x8GB), 16GB(1x16GB), 16GB(2x8GB), 32GB(2x16GB)
Frequency Speed (JEDEC): 3200MHz (PC4-25600)
CAS Latency: CL16
Voltage: 1.35V
Intel XMP Support: Yes
Speed Compatibility: 3200MHz, 3000MHz, 2933MHz, 2800MHz, 2666MHz, 2400MHz, 2133MHz
Pricing and Availability
The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Desktop Memory is now available at PNY.com and Amazon UK.
Pricing:
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3200MHz 8GB (1x8GB): $39.99
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (1x16GB): $69.99
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (2x8GB): $79.99
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3200MHz 32GB (2x16GB): $134.99