Press Release
PNY presents the PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe SSDs, designed for proof of space and time applications like Chia mining. Plotting Chia Coin uses proof of space and time applications that utilize the unused space on a users systems, making it a more energy-efficient and environmentally conscious model. To secure the blockchain, the data needs to be first created in a process called plotting, which is only required once per plot file. This process is write-intensive requiring a storage device which higher endurance with high sustained write bandwidth. The LX2030 and LX3030 come with higher endurance compared to standard consumer SSDs.
Lifextension Technology
The PNY family of LX drives take advantage of Lifextension technology to offer a Chia plotting TBW rating of up to 54,000 in the LX3030 2TB. To deliver such a high Plotting TBW, the LX series of PNY SSDs utilize an advanced AI Engine, LDPC, and Flash I/F to improve NAND endurance, making them the best unit cost for plotting. Without sacrifice, you are able to take full advantage of Lifextension technology and the up to 18X better endurance by adding an LX drive to your system.
Engineered to Perform
The PNY LX2030 and LX3030 are engineered with the precision and quality our customers have enjoyed with the CS families of SSDs. We've taken the most advanced NAND flash and refined the LX family of SSDs to achieve a higher threshold for endurance and reliability. PNY's extensive testing and rigorous validation process ensure compatibility across various platforms and multiple operating systems.
LX2030 and LX3030 Specifications
Chia Plotting TBW:
- LX3030 2TB: 54,000
- LX3030 1TB: 27,000
- LX2030 2TB: 10,000
Chia Plotting Read and Write Performance
- LX3030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 2,400MB/s
- LX2030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 1,000MB/s
Availability
The PNY LX2030 and PNY LX3030 Chia Mining SSDs are now available at partner resellers.
PNY Presents LX2030 and LX3030 Designed for Chia Mining
Comments
Recent Stories
« Kingston's FURY Brand Finally Starts Shipping Performance DRAM DIMMS · PNY Presents LX2030 and LX3030 Designed for Chia Mining