PNY Presents LX2030 and LX3030 Designed for Chia Mining

The PNY family of LX drives take advantage of Lifextension technology to offer a Chia plotting TBW rating of up to 54,000 in the LX3030 2TB. To deliver such a high Plotting TBW, the LX series of PNY SSDs utilize an advanced AI Engine, LDPC, and Flash I/F to improve NAND endurance, making them the best unit cost for plotting. Without sacrifice, you are able to take full advantage of Lifextension technology and the up to 18X better endurance by adding an LX drive to your system.The PNY LX2030 and LX3030 are engineered with the precision and quality our customers have enjoyed with the CS families of SSDs. We've taken the most advanced NAND flash and refined the LX family of SSDs to achieve a higher threshold for endurance and reliability. PNY's extensive testing and rigorous validation process ensure compatibility across various platforms and multiple operating systems.Chia Plotting TBW:- LX3030 2TB: 54,000- LX3030 1TB: 27,000- LX2030 2TB: 10,000Chia Plotting Read and Write Performance- LX3030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 2,400MB/s- LX2030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 1,000MB/sThe PNY LX2030 and PNY LX3030 Chia Mining SSDs are now available at partner resellers.