PNY Presents XLR8 Gaming Mako and Performance DDR5 Desktop Memory

Specifications

XLR8 Gaming MAKO RGB DDR5 Memory

Frequency: 5600MHz (PC5-44800)

Voltage: 1.25V

CAS Latency: 36

Integrated aluminum heat spreader

Integrated RGB illumination

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support



XLR8 Gaming MAKO DDR5 Memory

Frequency: 5600MHz (PC5-44800)

Voltage: 1.25V

CAS Latency: 36

Integrated aluminum heat spreader

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support



PNY Performance DDR5 Memory

Frequency: 4800MHz (PC5-38400)

Voltage: 1.1V

CAS Latency: 40

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

The XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB DDR5 memory are designed to meet the needs of gamers and enthusiasts. The designs for both modules feature aluminum heat spreaders with elements inspired by the powerful, fast, and aggressive Mako shark from which they get their name. An XLR8 logo and GAMING text is proudly emblazoned on the side of the module and silver angled relief lines are machined into the heat spreader to reflect other components lighting and provide unmatched flair and style.The MAKO RGB model comes equipped with super bright RGB LEDs which are diffused with a geometric polymer light pipe offering a superior RGB lighting experience. Users will be able to control their module lighting with major motherboard RGB control and sync software, delivering a seamless user experience.PNY is continually developing solutions for all PC users to improve their computing experience and their latest DDR5 models bring that to another level. PC users looking to upgrade to DDR5, but dont require the additional flair or out-of-the-box overclocking, aluminum heat spreader, or RGB illumination of the Mako line, the PNY Performance DDR5 is a great upgrade that takes advantage of the latest in DRAM technology.PNY has been rigorously testing these modules with its motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to ensure the most extensive compatibility and aggressive overclocking possible. Compatibility with Intel XMP delivers extreme overclocking out of the box and allows users to get the most out of their MAKO DDR5 modules. Top-tier components and select ICs combine to deliver aggressive speed, low latency and the bullet-proof reliability gamers and enthusiasts rely on PNY for.The PNY Performance DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory will be available mid-November at Amazon , BestBuy, and PNY store. PNY XLR8 MAKO and MAKO RGB models will be available at major retailers in late Q4 2021.