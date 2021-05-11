PNY Releases XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4-4000MHz Memory

Press Release
PNY announced today the addition of the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4-4000MHz Desktop Memory to the companys high-performance XLR8 line of PC memory for gaming PCs. The new 4000MHz modules will deliver the ever-higher levels of overclocked performance demanded by todays gamers, while RGB lighting adds style to any PC build.
Ever-Higher Performance
As games become increasingly competitive, gamers require faster performance from their systems. PNY addresses this with each addition to the XLR8 lineup. For creators looking to edit video or render photos, students wanting to have the answers first, or hardcore gamers looking to squeeze the maximum frames per second (fps) from their system, PNY has everyones back.
Built to Perform
Rigorously engineered for extreme performance, these new modules were selected for durability and excellent heat dissipation thanks to the built-in aluminium heat spreader. Combine that with preconfigured XMP 2.0 profiles for automatic and consistent overclocking, PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4000MHz Desktop Memory delivers extreme overclocked off-the-shelf performance and is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.
Designed to Impress
When upgrading a gaming PC, performance shouldnt compromise style. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4000MHz Desktop Memory will impress with its radiant dual-sided 5x2 configuration of RGB LEDs and massive frosted light guide lens, which combined creates brilliant lighting effects to match any systems theme. The RGB elements are compatible with major motherboard brands and are ready-to-sync with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync SYNC for impressive levels of control.
Warranty, and Availability
The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4-4000MHz 16GB Kit (2x8GB) is backed with a limited lifetime warranty available immediately at Amazon, BestBuy.com, and PNY.com.
