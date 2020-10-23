PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Launched

Press Release
PNY today announced the launch of XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drive delivering the next-generation speed and ultra-high performance demanded today. The PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe Gen4 SSD targets power users like content creators and gamers that run demanding applications and triple-A game titles. The XLR8 CS3040 is PNYs first PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive featuring the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol to deliver sequential speeds of up to 5600MB/s read and 4300MB/s write.
The PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe SSD comes in two variants: with and without an integrated high-performance extruded aluminium heatsink. The extruded aluminium heatsink improved heat dissipation and improve performance. It provides 45 grams of thermal mass with its meticulously designed heatsink design with 8 vertical fins that provides a larger surface area for superb passive cooling.
Key Features
- Extruded Aluminium Heatsink on select models
- Large capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB (both without and with heatsink models)
- Next-generation speeds of up to 5,600MB/s sequential read and 4300MB/s sequential write
- Enhanced bandwidth that allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA and NVMe Gen 3 based SSDs
- Lower power consumption that results in greater energy efficiency
- Greater endurance due to the drives ability to withstand extreme conditions and to retain data even when dropped.
In addition to the launch of the XLR8 CS3040 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, PNY also expands its existing SSD line-up with larger capacity models which are the following below:
PNY CS2130 NVMe SSD 4TB model: 3500MB/s read, 3000MB/s write
PNY XLR8 CS3080 NVMe SSD 4TB model: 3500MB/s read, 3100MB/s write
PNY CS900 2.5 SATA SSD 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models: 550MB/s read, 515MB/s write
Availability
The PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe SSD and XLR8 CS3040 NVMe SSD with Heatsink along with the new larger capacity CS2130, CS3090, and CS900 SSDs will start shipping in mid-November 2020, in time for Black Friday and the Holiday Season.
