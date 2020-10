PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Launched

- Extruded Aluminium Heatsink on select models- Large capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB (both without and with heatsink models)- Next-generation speeds of up to 5,600MB/s sequential read and 4300MB/s sequential write- Enhanced bandwidth that allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA and NVMe Gen 3 based SSDs- Lower power consumption that results in greater energy efficiency- Greater endurance due to the drive’s ability to withstand extreme conditions and to retain data even when dropped.In addition to the launch of the XLR8 CS3040 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, PNY also expands its existing SSD line-up with larger capacity models which are the following below: PNY CS2130 NVMe SSD 4TB model: 3500MB/s read, 3000MB/s write PNY XLR8 CS3080 NVMe SSD 4TB model: 3500MB/s read, 3100MB/s write PNY CS900 2.5” SATA SSD 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models: 550MB/s read, 515MB/s writeThe PNY XLR8 CS3040 NVMe SSD and XLR8 CS3040 NVMe SSD with Heatsink along with the new larger capacity CS2130, CS3090, and CS900 SSDs will start shipping in mid-November 2020, in time for Black Friday and the Holiday Season.