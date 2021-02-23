Power Without Compromise - be quiet! Launch Dark Power Pro 12 Series PSUs

, market leader for PC power supplies in Germany since 2007*, introduces the. This high-end power supply series consists of three models with 750, 850, and 1000 watts. They are positioned directly beneath the award-winning, starting at 1200 watts. Dark Power 12 features an extraordinary 80 PLUS Titanium certification, an advanced topology, and a proven cooling concept for the perfect balance between efficiency, performance, and silence. An Overclocking Key lets users combine the four 12V rails into one with high power output, ideal for overclocked processors or graphics cards. be quiet! has combined these high-end technical specifications with fully modular black sleeved cables.Dark Power 12 features 80 PLUS Titanium certification. be quiet! has achieved this high-efficiency factor by implementing the advanced Active Rectifier + Full Bridge LLC + SR + DC-DC topology and a wire-free interior design on the DC side. Unlike the Pro models, Dark Power 12 does not rely on digital regulation: the active rectifier helps its topology achieve a high efficiency rating on Titanium level. For maximum reliability and signal quality from the four 12V rails, Dark Power 12 relies exclusively on premium components such as long-lasting Japanese 105°C capacitors.To make sure the high-end components in Dark Power 12 are optimally cooled even under extreme load, be quiet! has come up with an innovative method to integrate its award-winning Silent Wings 135mm fan. The result is a patented frameless fan, placed directly under a full mesh grill, surrounded by a funnel-shaped air intake for optimal air circulation and best-in-class cooling. The fan has a low startup rotational speed. It operates virtually inaudibly, negating the need to constantly stop and start the fan as such semi-passive solutions often place unnecessary stress on the fan components.As a successor to the popular Dark Power Pro 11 and lower-wattage option to the Dark Power Pro 12 series, many beloved features from both series carry over into Dark Power 12, including the Overclocking Key. This switch allows users to change the power supply from multi-rail mode to single-rail mode with the flick of a button or an optional jumper, increasing the PSUs stability under extreme overclocking conditions. To match the high-quality components inside the power supply unit, be quiet! has created a steel housing that elevates this power supply series's appearance and offers a complete set of modular, black sleeved cables. Thanks to its high component quality and the innovative cooling design, be quiet! offers a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.Dark Power 12 will be available in retail from March 9 at a suggested retail price of $199.90 / £205.99 / 214.90 (750W), $239,90 / £239.99 / 249,90 (850W), or $279,90 / £269.99 / 279,90 (1000W).