PowerColor Announces AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Lineup

Quick Specs

RED DEVIL AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC)

Game Clock: 2428MHz(OC)/2382MHz(Silent)

Boost Clock: 2607MHz(OC)/2593MHz(Silent)



HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC)

Game Clock: 2382MHz(OC)/2359MHz(Silent)

Boost Clock: 2593MHz(OC)/2589MHz(Silent)



FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

Game Clock: 2359MHz

Boost Clock: 2589MHz

Built on AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the PowerColor RED DEVIL AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT not only inherits the merciless devilish look from the existing RED DEVIL RX 6000 series but also best-in-class performance and reliability. With a highly efficient cooling design using four 6mm-diameter nickel-plated heat pipes, dual BIOS, DrMOS, VRMs for the highest reliability, and RGB lighting, the PowerColor RED DEVIL AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is the number one choice for any gamer playing AAA titles at 1080p.The PowerColor HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is also built on AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering enhanced performance and cooling efficiency for 1080p gaming. The dual 100mm fans and high-performance heatsink keep the GPU, memory and VRM components cool while minimizing noise. With a clean and modern shroud design crafted with a silver accent just like a hound, the new graphics card is low-keyed but always ready to release its power inside.The PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card features 32 Compute Units, 32 MB of AMD Infinity Cache, and 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, and is engineered to deliver ultra-high framerates and the ultimate 1080p gaming experience.To learn more, please visit the pages below.