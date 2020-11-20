PowerColor Announces Radeon RX 6700 XT Series Line-up

Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT

Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHE/OC

Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Stream Processor: 2560 Units

Game Clock: 2514MHz(OC) / 2433MHz(Silent)

Boost Clock: 2622MHz(OC) / 2615MHz(Silent)

Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Cooler: 2.5 Slot Triple Fan

Minimum System Power Requirement: 700W

Card Dimension: 320x130x50mm

Hellhound Radeon RX 6700 XT

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6700 XT

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHL

Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Stream Processor: 2560 Units

Game Clock: 2424MHz

Boost Clock: 2581MHz

Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Cooler: 2.5 Slot Triple Fan

Minimum System Power Requirement: 650W

Card Dimension: 305x132x50mm

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DH

Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Stream Processor: 2560 Units

Game Clock: 2424MHz

Boost Clock: 2581MHz

Memory Clock: 16.0 Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Cooler: 2.5 Slot Triple Fan

Minimum System Power Requirement: 650W

Card Dimension: 228x109x39mm

The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT shares the same cool and relentless appearance as the highly awarded Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. It is armed with a triple-fan cooler design to keep the card at low temperatures while providing an incredible gaming experience with whisper-quiet operation at the highest speeds.The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card leverage a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with 6x6-diametre nickel-plated heat pipes, and a large nickel-plated copper base. The RED DEVIL RX 6700 XT graphics card features a state-of-the-art PCB design with a 10+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors to offer the stable power delivery high-end enthusiasts need.PowerColor is proud to introduce a brand-new series, HELLHOUND, focused on the best gaming experiences with no compromises. The Hellhound Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is cool and quiet, built to be ultra-reliable, and is sure to provide demanding gamers with super-fast performance and the most advanced visual effects for 1440p gaming.To achieve the best cooling, the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is armed with a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with 5x6-diametre nickel-plated heat pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base for efficient heat dissipation. The HELLHOUND RX 6700 XT graphics card also leverages an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors to deliver high-performance.With a compact size, the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is a perfect match for small-footprint PC cases. Armed with two 90mm fans, a cooler with a high-density heatsink and Mute Fan Technology, the Fighter RX 6700 XT graphics card is designed to deliver high performance, low temperatures, and quiet operation when idle.To learn more, please visit the product pages below.