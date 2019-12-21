PowerColor Announces Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Graphics Cards

Press Release
PowerColor announces the Red Devil RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards featuring the new AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The PowerColor Red Devil Series features a state-of-the-art PCB design, using a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high-quality polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCIe power connectors to deliver maximum reliability at the highest performance. It features a Triple Fan Max Airflow Design, a 3-slot thick cooler that has seven heat pipes to deliver aggressive heat dissipation.
The PowerColor Red Devil RX 6800 Series graphics cards feature Dual BIOS, OC and Silent modes, allowing users to choose between maximum performance and whisper-quiet stealth computing. Its backplate provides rigidity and solid structure support for the heavy triple-fan cooler and features vents to allow airflow to flow through for improved heat dissipation.
The Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Red Devils RGB lighting with ARGB connector supports RGB sync with the motherboard. The graphics cards also feature illuminated custom brackets with LED-backlit outputs so you can see the output ports even in the dark which also gives cool ambient lighting.
The PowerColor Red Devil RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 Limited Edition cards will have two DisplayPorts, one HDMI, and USB-C output ports while the standard edition cards will have three DisplayPorts and one HDMI. Details on the specifications of the graphics cards are yet to be announced.
Source: PowerColor
