PowerColor Brings the Ultimate 1080p Gaming to Mini ITX Builds

Small Size, Big Performance

6GB of Fast 14Gbps GDDR6 Memory

Specifications

Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Stream Processor: 2304 Units

Base Engine Clock: 1355MHz

Game Engine Clock: 1560MHz

Boost Clock: Up to 1620MHz

Memory Clock: 14.0Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0

Display Connectors: 1x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort

Form Factor: ITX

Cooler: 2-slot heatsink

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power

Crossfire Support: Yes (support DirectXR12/Vulkan)

DirectX Support: 12

Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W

With just 175mm length, the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX provides uncompromised 1080p gaming performance to gamers using compact mini ITX cases. The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX balances the performance perfectly with a compact design, delivering gamers with the best gaming experience.Boosting faster memory by using ultra-fast 14Gpbs, a 16% increase from 288GBps up to 336GBps over the reference specs provides the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX 6GB GDDR6 14 Gbps with additional performance under demanding gaming scenarios.The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX will be available starting today, May 12th, at partner resellers with an AMD Raise The Game bundle for US$299.99 MSRP. Now available in the United Kingdom at Scan Computers for 299.99.Learn more about the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card at the PowerColor website.