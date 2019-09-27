PowerColor Brings the Ultimate 1080p Gaming to Mini ITX Builds

Small Size, Big Performance

6GB of Fast 14Gbps GDDR6 Memory

Specifications

Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Stream Processor: 2304 Units

Base Engine Clock: 1355MHz

Game Engine Clock: 1560MHz

Boost Clock: Up to 1620MHz

Memory Clock: 14.0Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0

Display Connectors: 1x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort

Form Factor: ITX

Cooler: 2-slot heatsink

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power

Crossfire Support: Yes (support DirectXR12/Vulkan)

DirectX Support: 12

Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W