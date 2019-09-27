PowerColor Brings the Ultimate 1080p Gaming to Mini ITX Builds

Today, TUL Corporation releases the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card in a compact ITX form-factor. The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX packs 6GB of GDDR6 memory with fast 14 Gbps memory clock speed to deliver the ultimate 1080p gaming performance to compact mini ITX builds. The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX will join the previously released PowerColor RX 5700 XT ITX in offering high-performance gaming graphics in a compact ITX size.
Small Size, Big PerformanceWith just 175mm length, the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX provides uncompromised 1080p gaming performance to gamers using compact mini ITX cases. The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX balances the performance perfectly with a compact design, delivering gamers with the best gaming experience.
6GB of Fast 14Gbps GDDR6 MemoryBoosting faster memory by using ultra-fast 14Gpbs, a 16% increase from 288GBps up to 336GBps over the reference specs provides the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX 6GB GDDR6 14 Gbps with additional performance under demanding gaming scenarios.
Specifications
Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT
Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6
Stream Processor: 2304 Units
Base Engine Clock: 1355MHz
Game Engine Clock: 1560MHz
Boost Clock: Up to 1620MHz
Memory Clock: 14.0Gbps
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Bus Standard: PCIE 4.0
Display Connectors: 1x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
Form Factor: ITX
Cooler: 2-slot heatsink
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power
Crossfire Support: Yes (support DirectXR12/Vulkan)
DirectX Support: 12
Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W
Pricing and Availability
The PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX will be available starting today, May 12th, at partner resellers with an AMD Raise The Game bundle for US$299.99 MSRP. Now available in the United Kingdom at Scan Computers for £299.99.
Learn more about the PowerColor RX 5600 XT ITX graphics card at the PowerColor website.