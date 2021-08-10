PowerColor HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX SPECTRAL WHITE Graphics Card Unveiled

PowerColor has released the latest addition to its HELLHOUND series - the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX SPECTRAL WHITE graphics card. Designed with a stunning all-white color scheme, the HELLHOUND SPECTRAL WHITE is perfect for gamers looking to build an all-white themed PC.its now also available in a beautiful all-white color, perfect for users looking to build a truly all-white themed PC.



Hellhound Also Lives in the Snow

Built for battles in the snow, the HELLHOUND SPECTRAL WHITE boasts a white PCB, white backplate with Ice Blue and Glacier White LED color, white I/O plate, illuminated fans, and a stunning white shroud. Despite the new design, it retains the same DNA and performance as the original HELLHOUND series, ensuring no compromises on the gaming experience.



The Power of HELLHOUND

The PowerColor HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is equipped with a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with 8X6Φ nickel-plated heat-pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base for efficient heat dissipation. It also features a 20-phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors for high performance.



The PowerColor HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX SPECTRAL WHITE Graphics Card boasts 6144 stream processors with a Boost Clock of up to 2525 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2330 MHz. With 24GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory clocked at 20 Gbps Effective and 96 MB of Infinity Cache, delivering 4K gaming at the highest settings.

The PowerColor Hellhound Spectral White RX 7900 XTX will be available in the following week. To learn more, please visit the product page link below.