PowerColor Introduces Fighter Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card

PowerColor introduces the new Fighter Series graphics cards with the new PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6800. Based on the latest AMD RDNA 2 architecture and with 16GB of GDDR6, the Fighter Radeon RX 6800 offers solid 4K gaming performance for the most price-conscious gamers. Unlike the PowerColor Red Devil and Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards, the Fighter Radeon RX 6800 lacks any RGB lighting or LED illumination but packs a beefy 2.5-slot thick triple-fan cooler. It features a conveniently-placed BIOS switch at the rear I/O that allows users to switch to OC mode for increased performance.
Fight for Your DreamThe PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6800 is designed for gamers on a budget but with powerful gaming performance in mind. It sports an efficient triple-fan cooler with Mute Fan Technology that shuts off the fans for 0dB noise operation at low loads. It also features a BIOS switch for easy overclocking and a reinforced backplate.
Designed for Efficiency
The PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6800 packs three 90mm fans use a two-ball bearing design that offers 4X greater longevity compared to a traditional ball bearing fans. It comes with an enlarged heatsink with integrated copper heat pipes for efficient cooling. The BIOS switch offers a quick performance boost in just one press of the button.
Powerhouse PerformanceThe AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series delivers ultra-high frame rates and impressive 4K gameplay. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful compute units, ground-breaking AMD Infinity Cache. When paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor on AMD 500 Series motherboards, users can take advantage of AMD Smart Access Memory offering new levels of gaming performance.
Specifications
Part Number: AXRX 6800 16GBD6-3DH/OC
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Stream Processors: 3840 Units
Game Clock: 1815MHz / 1925MHz (OC)
Boost Clock: 2105MHz / 2155MHz (OC)
Memory Clock: 16 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0
Display Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Minimum Power Requirement: 650W
Part Number: AXRX 6800 16GBD6-3DH/OC
Memory: 16GB GDDR6
Stream Processors: 3840 Units
Game Clock: 1815MHz / 1925MHz (OC)
Boost Clock: 2105MHz / 2155MHz (OC)
Memory Clock: 16 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0
Display Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Minimum Power Requirement: 650W
Learn more about the PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB GDDR6 graphics card at PowerColor.com