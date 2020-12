PowerColor Introduces Fighter Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card

Fight for Your Dream

Designed for Efficiency

Powerhouse Performance

Specifications

Part Number: AXRX 6800 16GBD6-3DH/OC

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Stream Processors: 3840 Units

Game Clock: 1815MHz / 1925MHz (OC)

Boost Clock: 2105MHz / 2155MHz (OC)

Memory Clock: 16 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0

Display Outputs: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe

Minimum Power Requirement: 650W

The PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6800 is designed for gamers on a budget but with powerful gaming performance in mind. It sports an efficient triple-fan cooler with Mute Fan Technology that shuts off the fans for 0dB noise operation at low loads. It also features a BIOS switch for easy overclocking and a reinforced backplate.The PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6800 packs three 90mm fans use a two-ball bearing design that offers 4X greater longevity compared to a traditional ball bearing fans. It comes with an enlarged heatsink with integrated copper heat pipes for efficient cooling. The BIOS switch offers a quick performance boost in just one press of the button.The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series delivers ultra-high frame rates and impressive 4K gameplay. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful compute units, ground-breaking AMD Infinity Cache. When paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor on AMD 500 Series motherboards, users can take advantage of AMD Smart Access Memory offering new levels of gaming performance.Learn more about the PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB GDDR6 graphics card at PowerColor.com