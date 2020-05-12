PowerColor Launches Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT Graphics Cards

Engineered for Performance

PowerColor and EKWB teamed up to create the fastest AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800XT. The new PowerColor Liquid Devil Series are designed to deliver an outstanding gaming experience at zero noise at the lowest temperatures. The EK water block features a nickel-plated copper base with efficient heat transfer.The PowerColor Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT graphics cards come with a powerful VRM configuration, a 14+2 phase using the industrys best DrMOS as well as high polymer capacitors and designed to handle over 400 watts of power.Unleash the Liquid Devil, playing with two modes of operation OC for solid performance with more balanced energy consumption and Unleash for the highest clocks and break records.The Liquid Devil Series comes bundled with a Devil Dye pack, this creativity pack will allow users to transform their clear or white EK-CryoFuel coolants into beautiful, personalized, one-off colours.PowerColor did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT and Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT are expected to arrive at partner resellers by March 15, 2021. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.