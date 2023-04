PowerColor Launches Swappable Backplates for Red Devil RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards

PowerColor presents today Devil Skins - Swappable backplates for the latest AMD RX7900 Red Devil series. Devil Skins bring endless design possibilities with truly unique, easily swappable backplates that unlock imagination to match gamers’ design preferences.Every gamer is different and PowerColor wants to empower every gamer to pursue and celebrate their own identities. Red Devil RX7900 series owners will be able to easily change their graphics card backplate design with Devil Skins; it’s as easy as placing the Devil Skin onto their existing backplates using conveniently placed magnets - it's that simple and will hold the Devil Skin securely in place.Where initially only the gamers that purchased the RED DEVIL AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX Limited Edition had a Devil Skin, Lava, now PowerColor will be making available Generative and Intrusive Devil Skins for purchase, that will be compatible with all Red Devil 7900 series cards.Intrusive Skin is an innovative design, shields and amours your card, offering a stylish and unobtrusive state-of-the art look. Upgrade now for the ultimate competitive edge!This ground-breaking design absorbs every bit of energy around it, creating a sleek armor to shield you in style. Be bold with this unique mesh skin that breathes life into your Red Devil card like never before – Unleash your card’s devilish inner side today!Generative and Intrusive Devil Skins will be available for purchase at $59.99 USD and $29.99 USD respectively, at major eTailers as well at https://shop.powercolor.com/ for North America.