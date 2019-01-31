PowerColor Readies mini-ITX Radeon RX 5700 Exclusively For Japanese Consumers

's Radeon RX 5700-series has been available for approaching six months now but more unorthodox models remain few and far between, speaking to the dominance of their competition in the discrete GPU segment. A few models have experimented with more 'out there' cooling solutions, but each has tended to stick with the standard long PCB, dual- or triple-fan design common to cards intended for the performance desktop market. That is, however, until this week, asare showing off a new model specifically for small form factor systems.Theis a compact graphics card intended for exceptionally compact mini-ITX based desktop systems where space is at a huge premium. It is just 175mm long and only as tall as a PCI slot, in part due to the compact single axial fan cooling solution that sports four 6mm diameter heatpipes, but will still require two PCI slots due to its thickness. A single 8-pin PCIe power connector will in practice add a little more height to the card due to its location, but no additional length.Both GPU and memory frequencies remain at stock, no doubt in order to keep temperatures within the tolerances of the card's diminutive cooler. One potential benefit of this is the revised integrated fan profile, which PowerColor have configured to disable the fan when operating below 60C. One HDMI and two DisplayPorts should offer ample video output options to most users.Sadly, according to initial release documentation and retailer listings, PowerColor's RX5700 ITX 8GB GDDR6 will be exclusive to the domestic Japanese market for the time being. Radeon fans worldwide will have to look elsewhere for their mini-ITX Navi fix.