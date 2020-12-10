PowerColor Releases Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition

PowerColor announces the new Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition graphics cards its now also available in a beautiful all-white colour, perfect for users looking to build a truly all-white themed PC. The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White is the perfect all-white graphics card which doesnt only has a white-colored cooler shroud and backplate but also having a white PCB, white rear I/O shield, and white illuminated fans. The graphics card uses a triple-fan cooler design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm) with 5 nickel-plated heat-pipes and a smooth nickel-plated copper base.
An Elegant, Pure White Choice for GamingFollowing the launch of our brand-new Hellhound series, PowerColor soon adds a very special variantPowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6700XT Spectral Whiteinto the product line-up. From shroud, PCB, I/O plate, backplate to LED light, PowerColor builds this model with refined quality and no compromises, offering a simple but elegant choice to gamers.
Power of HellhoundTo achieve a better thermal solution, PowerColor Hellhound RX 6700 XT is armed with a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with five nickel-plated heat pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base to enhance heat dissipation. Moreover, it is also equipped with an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high-quality polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors for better performance.
Specifications
Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2
Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Stream Processors: 2560 Units
Engine Clock (OC): up to 2424Mhz(Game) / up to 2581Mhz(Boost)
Memory Clock: 16Gbps
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0
Output Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Board Dimensions: 305*132*50mm
Minimum Power Supply: 650W
Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2
Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Stream Processors: 2560 Units
Engine Clock (OC): up to 2424Mhz(Game) / up to 2581Mhz(Boost)
Memory Clock: 16Gbps
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0
Output Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Board Dimensions: 305*132*50mm
Minimum Power Supply: 650W
PowerColor did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the new Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White edition graphics card, please visit PowerColor.