PowerColor Releases Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition

An Elegant, Pure White Choice for Gaming

Power of Hellhound

Specifications

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2

Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Stream Processors: 2560 Units

Engine Clock (OC): up to 2424Mhz(Game) / up to 2581Mhz(Boost)

Memory Clock: 16Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0

Output Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Board Dimensions: 305*132*50mm

Minimum Power Supply: 650W

Following the launch of our brand-new Hellhound series, PowerColor soon adds a very special variant—PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6700XT Spectral White—into the product line-up. From shroud, PCB, I/O plate, backplate to LED light, PowerColor builds this model with refined quality and no compromises, offering a simple but elegant choice to gamers.To achieve a better thermal solution, PowerColor Hellhound RX 6700 XT is armed with a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with five nickel-plated heat pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base to enhance heat dissipation. Moreover, it is also equipped with an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high-quality polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors for better performance.PowerColor did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the new Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White edition graphics card, please visit PowerColor