PowerColor Releases Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition

PowerColor announces the new Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition graphics cards its now also available in a beautiful all-white colour, perfect for users looking to build a truly all-white themed PC. The PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White is the perfect all-white graphics card which doesnt only has a white-colored cooler shroud and backplate but also having a white PCB, white rear I/O shield, and white illuminated fans. The graphics card uses a triple-fan cooler design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm) with 5 nickel-plated heat-pipes and a smooth nickel-plated copper base.



An Elegant, Pure White Choice for Gaming

Following the launch of our brand-new Hellhound series, PowerColor soon adds a very special variantPowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6700XT Spectral Whiteinto the product line-up. From shroud, PCB, I/O plate, backplate to LED light, PowerColor builds this model with refined quality and no compromises, offering a simple but elegant choice to gamers.

Power of Hellhound

To achieve a better thermal solution, PowerColor Hellhound RX 6700 XT is armed with a triple fan design (100mm x 90mm x 100mm), a cooler with five nickel-plated heat pipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base to enhance heat dissipation. Moreover, it is also equipped with an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high-quality polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors for better performance.

Specifications
Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2
Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6
Stream Processors: 2560 Units
Engine Clock (OC): up to 2424Mhz(Game) / up to 2581Mhz(Boost)
Memory Clock: 16Gbps
Memory Interface: 192-bit
Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0
Output Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 3x DisplayPort 1.4
Board Dimensions: 305*132*50mm
Minimum Power Supply: 650W


PowerColor did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the new Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White edition graphics card, please visit PowerColor.

