PowerColor Releases Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Spectral White Edition

An Elegant, Pure White Choice for Gaming

Power of Hellhound

Specifications

Model: AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2

Video Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Stream Processors: 2560 Units

Engine Clock (OC): up to 2424Mhz(Game) / up to 2581Mhz(Boost)

Memory Clock: 16Gbps

Memory Interface: 192-bit

Bus Standard: PCIe 4.0

Output Connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1 , 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Board Dimensions: 305*132*50mm

Minimum Power Supply: 650W