PowerColor Reveals Red Devil RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE and Liquid Devil RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE

PowerColor today announces the ULTIMATE models of the Red Devil and Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Series graphics cards. The PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE and Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE which highly binned GPUs that boasts exceptional overclocking potential. Both ULTIMATE models are no longer restricted with clock limitations with AMDs overclocking tool. With an optimized VBIOS, overclockers can push the GPU with 332 watts of power for the Liquid Devil ULTIMATE and 303 watts for the Red Devil Ultimate.
The PowerColor Red Devil RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE sports a beastly triple-fan cooler and a 14+2 power phase design for better overclocking and stability. On the other hand, the PowerColor Liquid Devil RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE sports a full-cover water block developed by EK Water Blocks taking advanced of the superior cooling performance of water-cooling. The Liquid Devil ULTIMATE also comes with a 14+2 phase VRM configuration. Both ULTIMATE models use three 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
PowerColor Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE
PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE
Availability and Pricing
The PowerColor Liquid Devil ULTIMATE and Red Devil ULTIMATE models will be available at partner resellers worldwide starting April 15th. For more information, please visit the product page links below.
Now available on Newegg, the PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE at US$2,299.99 and PowerColor Liquid Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ULTIMATE US$2,499.99.