PowerColor Support Services Disrupted and Extends Warranty Due to COVID-19

The PowerColor team. As COVID-19 continues to spread, the state of California has issued a “Safer at Home” Order and has mandated closures of business. Because of the office closure, our in-office service response and technical support will be limited and delayed. For support and inquiries, please instead email [email protected] during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this emergency order period.Wishing health and safety for all,The PowerColor team.

Three-Month Warranty Extension

The RMA process has also been disrupted by the outbreak as shipping and logistics get heavily affected. With that, PowerColor is offering a 3-month extension to customers with warranties expiring between March through June 2020. PowerColor reassures its customers of good service and great products amidst this global health crisis.Article Source: PowerColor (Media Centre)