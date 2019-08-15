PowerColor Support Services Disrupted and Extends Warranty Due to COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted different sectors of the economy including global logistics, production, services, and others. With that in mind, PowerColor warns about the disruption in technical support services due to the outbreak. PowerColor USAs office has been closed as businesses shift to work at home as mandated by the U.S. government. Read the press release statement below.
Dear value customers,
As COVID-19 continues to spread, the state of California has issued a Safer at Home Order and has mandated closures of business. Because of the office closure, our in-office service response and technical support will be limited and delayed. For support and inquiries, please instead email [email protected] during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this emergency order period.
Wishing health and safety for all,
The PowerColor team.
Three-Month Warranty Extension
The RMA process has also been disrupted by the outbreak as shipping and logistics get heavily affected. With that, PowerColor is offering a 3-month extension to customers with warranties expiring between March through June 2020. PowerColor reassures its customers of good service and great products amidst this global health crisis.
