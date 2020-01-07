PowerColor Unveils AMD Radeon 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 Red Devil and Red Dragon Product Lines

Red Devil Evolution

PowerColor redesigned and re-engineered the next-generation Red Devil graphics cards to be more powerful, more efficient, and more devilish looking. The new Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 Series uses an entirely new and advanced cooling solution to deliver remarkable gaming performance while maintaining quiet operation.The Red Devil RX Radeon 6800 Series have a totally redesigned RGB lighting thats concentrated on one portion of the graphics card for a unique illumination. For the first time, the PowerColor Red Devil graphics card supports total RGB synchronization via the motherboard RGB sync technology.The PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards come with a powerful VRM configuration, 16 and 14 phases respectively, using the industrys best DrMOS as well as high polymer capacitors. The power phase design is better than the AMD reference model of just 13 and 12 power phases for the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 respectively. With two 8-pin PCIe connectors for maximum reliability and the highest performance, the PowerColor Red Devil is able to deliver up to 480W of power.To celebrate the redesign of the Red Devil cards, PowerColor teamed up with a ZOMOPLUS world-famous keyboard cap artist to develop and bundle Red Devil keyboard caps with Limited-Edition packaging. RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 come with 2-piece and 1-piece keyboard cap respectively.PowerColor today is announcing the new Red Dragon Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards, with improved performance over the AMD reference design. Featuring a triple-fan design with 100mm  90mm - 100mm fans sitting on an extra dense array of fins and 7 heat pipes, the new cards are designed to achieve the best thermal efficiency.The Red Devil and Red Dragon graphics cards come with Dual BIOS, providing the best performance and the most optimal cooling profile to match any gaming style. In addition, when the temperature of the graphics cards falls under 60°C, the fans will be off with Mute Fan technology.