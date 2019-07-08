PowerColor Unveils Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Cards at CES 2020

Specifications

Model: PowerColor Red Devil RX 5600 XT

Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Stream Processor: 2304 Units

Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Game/Boost Clock: Up to 1570/1620MHz

Memory Clock: 12.0Gbps

Memory Interface: 192bit

BUS Standard: PCIE 4.0

Display Connectors: DVI-D/HDMI/DP

DirectX Support: 12

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power Connector

Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W





Model: PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5600 XT

Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Stream Processor: 2304 Units

Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Game/Boost Clock: Up to 1460/1620MHz

Memory Clock: 12.0Gbps

Memory Interface: 192bit

BUS Standard: PCIE 4.0

Display Connectors: DVI-D/HDMI/DP

DirectX Support: 12

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power Connector

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Today, AMD also officially releases the Radeon RX 5600 Series marketed as the ultimate 1080p gaming graphics. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will have a $279 suggested retail price, available by January 21, 2020 at partner resellers worldwide.