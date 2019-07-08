PowerColor Unveils Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Cards at CES 2020

PowerColor, a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD Radeon graphics cards since 1997, is set to demonstrate its newest Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards at the TUL Corporations CES Suite at Palazzo Hotel this CES 2020. PowerColor will be presenting two models for the Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6GB of GDDR6 memory the Red Devil and Red Dragon models. Both the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5600 XT and PowerColor Red Devil RX 5600 XT feature a dual-fan cooler with the Red Devil sporting a larger heatsink to deliver superior cooling over the Red Dragon model. The Red Dragon RX 5600 XT features a slimmer form-factor maintaining a 2-PCIe slot thickness. The Red Devil RX 5600 XT comes with a higher Game Clock at 1570MHz with a Boost Clock of 1620MHz. The Red Dragon RX 5600 XT comes with a Game Clock of 1460MHz with a Boost Clock of 1620MHz.
Specifications
Model: PowerColor Red Devil RX 5600 XT
Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT
Stream Processor: 2304 Units
Memory: 6GB GDDR6
Game/Boost Clock: Up to 1570/1620MHz
Memory Clock: 12.0Gbps
Memory Interface: 192bit
BUS Standard: PCIE 4.0
Display Connectors: DVI-D/HDMI/DP
DirectX Support: 12
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power Connector
Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W
Model: PowerColor Red Dragon RX 5600 XT
Graphics Engine: Radeon RX 5600 XT
Stream Processor: 2304 Units
Memory: 6GB GDDR6
Game/Boost Clock: Up to 1460/1620MHz
Memory Clock: 12.0Gbps
Memory Interface: 192bit
BUS Standard: PCIE 4.0
Display Connectors: DVI-D/HDMI/DP
DirectX Support: 12
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power Connector
Minimum System Power Requirement: 500W
No information on MSRP of both graphics cards as of this writing. Check out the rest of PowerColors Radeon RX 5000-Series graphics cards at TULs CES Suite at Palazzo hotel from January 7th to 9th.
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
Today, AMD also officially releases the Radeon RX 5600 Series marketed as the ultimate 1080p gaming graphics. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will have a $279 suggested retail price, available by January 21, 2020 at partner resellers worldwide.