Presenting the CORSAIR VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS Keyboard with Elgato Stream Deck Integration

CORSAIR has introduced the VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS, a 99% form factor low-profile gaming keyboard designed for high-performance play and everyday productivity. It features CORSAIR OPX optical switches, 8,000Hz hyper-polling, FlashTap SOCD, and tri-mode connectivity, all housed in an ultra-thin 18mm aluminum chassis.
The keyboard also integrates with the Elgato Stream Deck ecosystem, offering programmable SD-keys and an onboard LCD screen. Combined with gasket mounting and multi-layer sound dampening, it delivers a refined typing experience alongside competitive-grade performance.
Built for Serious Gaming
The VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is equipped with low-profile CORSAIR OPX optical switches featuring a short 1.5mm actuation distance and infrared input detection for near-instant response. It also supports 8,000Hz hyper-polling and FlashTap SOCD, enhancing precision and responsiveness in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes.
8,000Hz hyper-polling for ultra-fast input
FlashTap SOCD for advanced key handling
Tri-mode connectivity: 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS v2, Bluetooth, USB
Broad compatibility across PC, Mac, and consoles
Built for Hybrid Life
With native integration into the Elgato Stream Deck ecosystem, users can assign commands and macros to six programmable SD-keys for streamlined control. The keyboard also supports Virtual Stream Deck, enabling customizable on-screen shortcut menus for managing apps, workflows, and in-game actions.
One-touch control for in-game actions and workflows
Integration with popular apps for work and streaming
Virtual Stream Deck for on-screen shortcut menus
Access to plugins and profiles via Elgato Marketplace
Fantastic Form and Function
The VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS features an ultra-thin 18mm profile with a durable aluminum frame and integrated LCD screen, designed to complement modern setups. Premium gasket mounting, pre-lubed keys, and five layers of sound dampening provide a quieter and more refined typing experience.
Ultra-thin 18mm profile with aluminum frame
Integrated LCD display
Gasket-mounted design with pre-lubed keys
Five layers of sound dampening
Durable PBT double-shot keycaps
Availability and Pricing
The CORSAIR VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS is available from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. Now available on Amazon US for $259.99 and on Amazon UK for £239.99