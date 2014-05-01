Private Cloud Made Easy with TerraMaster

TerraMaster introduces various cloud storage options with TerraMaster NAS devices. TerraMaster users can now conveniently set up their own private cloud storage for business use. TerraMaster offers access to various cloud synchronization options for data backup, file sharing, data management, and more.
TerraMaster NAS supports cloud storage synchronization making it easy for all users to upload, download, and sync data. Furthermore, TerraMaster supports a wide selection of popular cloud storage services worldwide. Users can conveniently select from various options that will meet their needs and budget.
Private cloud storage is the perfect solution for businesses that shifted to remote work due to COVID-19. TerraMaster NASs private cloud storage options offer simple, secured file sync and sharing for businesses. Multiple users can access the private cloud whenever and wherever making remote work and collaborations easier.
Convenient Private Cloud Storage for BusinessesSetting up your own private cloud environment is easy with TerraMaster NAS. Users can choose between TNAS. online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, and OwnCloud in creating their own private cloud storage for efficient data management. Private cloud storage ensures the privacy of sensitive data making it ideal for businesses that shifted to work from home due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Users can conveniently access the private cloud storage anytime and anywhere making remote work easier.
Supports Various Cloud Synchronization OptionsTerraMaster NAS devices support various popular and well-established cloud storage services including Google Drive, Amazon S3, Dropbox, OneDrive, pCloud, Yandex Disk, Alibaba Cloud OSS, Box, Koofr, MegaDisk, NextCloud, OpenDrive, and others. Users can set up cloud synchronization with these cloud storage service options for data backup. Each cloud storage service offers its own set of features and pricing giving users flexibility.
All the private cloud storage options are now available on TerraMaster devices. Simply create your own private cloud storage by downloading your desired cloud drive app via the TerraMaster TOS App store.