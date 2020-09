Private Cloud Made Easy with TerraMaster

Convenient Private Cloud Storage for Businesses

Supports Various Cloud Synchronization Options

Setting up your own private cloud environment is easy with TerraMaster NAS. Users can choose between TNAS. online, DDNS, VPN, NextCloud, and OwnCloud in creating their own private cloud storage for efficient data management. Private cloud storage ensures the privacy of sensitive data making it ideal for businesses that shifted to work from home due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Users can conveniently access the private cloud storage anytime and anywhere making remote work easier.TerraMaster NAS devices support various popular and well-established cloud storage services including Google Drive , Amazon S3, Dropbox , OneDrive, pCloud, Yandex Disk, Alibaba Cloud OSS, Box, Koofr, MegaDisk, NextCloud, OpenDrive, and others. Users can set up cloud synchronization with these cloud storage service options for data backup. Each cloud storage service offers its own set of features and pricing giving users flexibility.All the private cloud storage options are now available on TerraMaster devices. Simply create your own private cloud storage by downloading your desired cloud drive app via the TerraMaster TOS App store.