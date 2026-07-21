Pulsar and Noctua Release Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition Mouse

Pulsar is widely recognised as a technical leader in enthusiast-grade gaming mice, so when they approached us with the idea of integrating a Noctua fan into their flagship mouse, we immediately saw the potential to make an already standout product even more distinctive, says Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua. The level of interest we saw when we showcased the first prototype at Computex 2025 was astounding, so we started work right away, ran extensive validation tests to ensure that the fan could withstand the g-forces that can occur during fast-paced gaming, and worked closely with Pulsar to maximise airflow delivery.