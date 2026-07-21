Pulsar and Noctua Release Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition Mouse

Pulsar and Noctua have released the Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition gaming mouse equipped with a Noctua NF-A4x10 40mm fan for active palm ventilation, the Noctua Edition delivers professional esports-level precision while helping keep users hands cool.
Pulsar is widely recognised as a technical leader in enthusiast-grade gaming mice, so when they approached us with the idea of integrating a Noctua fan into their flagship mouse, we immediately saw the potential to make an already standout product even more distinctive, says Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua. The level of interest we saw when we showcased the first prototype at Computex 2025 was astounding, so we started work right away, ran extensive validation tests to ensure that the fan could withstand the g-forces that can occur during fast-paced gaming, and worked closely with Pulsar to maximise airflow delivery.
Based on Pulsars award-winning flagship model and equipped with an NF-A4x10 fan for active palm ventilation, the Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition is a pro-level gaming mouse that keeps your grip cool. A highly perforated carbon-composite exoskeleton not only makes the F01 Noctua Edition extremely sturdy and lightweight (73g in total), but also enables the built-in NF-A4x10 40mm fan to deliver a steady stream of air directly to your palm. Reducing sweat, this helps to ensure a secure grip so you never lose control, even in the most intense sessions. Via a button and wheel combination, a button on the dongle or the web-based driver, you can adjust the fan between four speed levels or turn it off completely. This allows you to combat sweaty palms with maximum airflow, opt for a quiet, gentle breeze, or stop the fan altogether when it is not required.
Thanks to Pulsars premium-grade XS-2 sensor, the F01 Noctua Edition provides ultimate precision and responsiveness with a polling rate of 8,000 Hz, 42,000 DPI resolution, and 800 IPS tracking. Optical switches with a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks guarantee reliable, lightning-fast actuation for years to come. To ensure maximum flexibility across different use cases, the mouse can be operated either wirelessly using the supplied 8K dongle or wired via the front-side USB-C port, which is also used for charging.
In summary, the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition is a lightweight, professional esports gaming mouse that combines extreme accuracy, superb ergonomics, and efficient palm ventilation through the integrated Noctua NF-A4x10 fan.
Pricing and Availability
The Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition is available as of today via Pulsars online store as well as authorised Pulsar resellers for EUR 179.90 / USD 179.95 MSRP.