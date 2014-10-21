Pure Rock 2 Slim & MC1-Series SSD Coolers Join be quiet!'s Expanding Lineup

, market leader for PC power supplies in Germany since 2007*, is expanding its portfolio with the revisedand thesuitable for M.2 2280 modules. With its reliable and quiet 92-millimeter Pure Wings 2 PWM fan and three 6mm heat pipes, the Pure Rock Slim 2 can reliably dissipate waste heat of up to 130W TDP. Thanks to its small dimensions the cooler is especially suitable for cases with limited space, while compatibility with AMD sockets has been improved over its predecessor. The new MC1 and MC1 Pro M.2 coolers reliably prevent modern SSDs from throttling due to excessive temperatures. Both models are equally suitable for single- or double-sided modules and feature an elegant black design that perfectly fits into any hardware layout.The new be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 is a processor cooler with compact dimensions that dissipates waste heat of up to 130 watts thanks to its sophisticated design. With its optimized mounting system, the compact tower coolers installation is child's play, even in tight spaces, and makes airflow-aligned installation on AMD sockets even easier. The single-tower cooler features a single Pure Wings 2 92mm PWM fan. Thanks to its airflow-optimized fan blades this ensures that the cooler does not get louder than 25.4 dB(A) during operation. To ensure that the heat reaches the aluminum fins of the Pure Rock Slim 2 from the processor as quickly and efficiently as possible, be quiet! uses three direct-touch heat pipes with a diameter of 6 millimeters each. Due to the coolers compact design, the installation of RAM modules with protruding heatsinks is possible without any problems. A top cover made of brushed aluminum and the aluminum caps attached to the ends of the heat pipes ensure a high-quality appearance. be quiet! offers a 3-year warranty on the Pure Rock Slim 2.Modern M.2 SSDs offer speeds that are clearly superior to a conventional hard drive. However, the storage modules sometimes get very hot during operation and will significantly throttle their speed when they reach a certain temperature. This is precisely where the new M.2 coolers MC1 and MC1 Pro from be quiet! come in. The heatsinks absorb the waste heat from the SSD and release it into its surroundings. Equipped in this way, the drive can maintain its maximum speed even under prolonged load. The new be quiet! SSD coolers are suitable for 2280 modules that are equipped with single- or double-sided memory chips. Both models are classic passive coolers, although the MC1 Pro also has an integrated heat pipe for even better heat dissipation. The MC1 and MC1 Pro M.2 coolers come with a 3-year warranty from be quiet!The be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 will be available from March 23 for 25.90 / $25.90 / £23.99. The M.2 coolers MC1 and MC1 Pro will hit the stores in April at 12.90 / $12.90 / £11.99 and 16.90 / $16.90 / £14.99 respectively.