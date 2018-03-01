Qualcomm Introduces 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Solutions for Mobile

Qualcomm Technologies introduces its flagship portfolio of mobile connectivity systems built upon the leading Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth technologies with the new Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems. Both systems are part of Qualcomms next-generation Wi-Fi 6E mobile networking solutions which feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds in the industry of up to 3.6 Gbps on a mobile Wi-Fi offering.
Wi-Fi 6E Key Features
Unmatched Wi-Fi Speeds
FastConnect 6900 offers the fastest available Wi-Fi 6 speed, up to 3.6 Gbps, of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry. On the other hand, FastConnect 6700 delivers impressive peak speeds approaching 3 Gbps.
Essential Improvement of Capacity and Network Efficiency
6 GHz dramatically expands Wi-Fi capacity by adding up to 1200 MHz of additional spectrum, more than doubling the number of pathways currently available for sending and receiving data. Dual-band 160 MHz supports up to seven additional non-overlapping channels in the 6 GHz band, in addition to 160 MHz channels available in the 5 GHz band. New Wi-Fi 6 Uplink MU-MIMO capability can increase network capacity by more than 2.5x.
Ultra-Low Latency
It offers a new class of low latency and high speed for emerging mobile applications with a latency reduction of up to 800% in congested environments for improved gaming experiences. Wireless VR-class latency of less than 3ms for Head-Mounted Displays (HMD).
Advanced Technology and Power Efficiency
14nm process node combined with advanced power-management architecture provides up to 50% improvement in power efficiency, compared to previous generation solutions.
Bluetooth 5.2 with Advanced Audio Features
Bluetooth 5.2 Above and Beyond
Leading Bluetooth 5.2 implementation includes a second Bluetooth antenna with intelligent switching capabilities, overcoming common signal shadowing issues for unparalleled Bluetooth reliability and range. Engineered to be ready to address emerging LE Audio experiences such as multi-point audio sharing and broadcast audio, enabling multiple audio connections simultaneously.
Superior Bluetooth Audio
Qualcomm aptX Adaptive supporting wire-equivalent audio (up to 96kHz) and Qualcomm aptX Voice providing super-wideband quality calls.
End-to-End Enhanced Experiences
When paired with the premium features of Qualcomm Audio SoCs, users can expect robust, premium audio quality with low power consumption. Innovative transmit power and coexistence algorithms deliver materially improved range and link robustness.
The FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions are sampling now and will ship in production during the second half of 2020. Various mobile phone brands including ASUS, LG, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already expressed their interest to collaborate and develop the next-generation mobile devices with Qualcomms Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 networking solutions.
Source: Qualcomm