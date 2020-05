Qualcomm Introduces 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Solutions for Mobile

Wi-Fi 6E Key Features

Bluetooth 5.2 with Advanced Audio Features

FastConnect 6900 offers the fastest available Wi-Fi 6 speed, up to 3.6 Gbps, of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry. On the other hand, FastConnect 6700 delivers impressive peak speeds approaching 3 Gbps.6 GHz dramatically expands Wi-Fi capacity by adding up to 1200 MHz of additional spectrum, more than doubling the number of pathways currently available for sending and receiving data. Dual-band 160 MHz supports up to seven additional non-overlapping channels in the 6 GHz band, in addition to 160 MHz channels available in the 5 GHz band. New Wi-Fi 6 Uplink MU-MIMO capability can increase network capacity by more than 2.5x.It offers a new class of low latency and high speed for emerging mobile applications with a latency reduction of up to 800% in congested environments for improved gaming experiences. Wireless VR-class latency of less than 3ms for Head-Mounted Displays (HMD).14nm process node combined with advanced power-management architecture provides up to 50% improvement in power efficiency, compared to previous generation solutions.Leading Bluetooth 5.2 implementation includes a second Bluetooth antenna with intelligent switching capabilities, overcoming common signal shadowing issues for unparalleled Bluetooth reliability and range. Engineered to be ready to address emerging LE Audio experiences such as multi-point audio sharing and broadcast audio, enabling multiple audio connections simultaneously.Qualcomm aptX Adaptive supporting wire-equivalent audio (up to 96kHz) and Qualcomm aptX Voice providing super-wideband quality calls.When paired with the premium features of Qualcomm Audio SoCs, users can expect robust, premium audio quality with low power consumption. Innovative transmit power and coexistence algorithms deliver materially improved range and link robustness.The FastConnect 6900 and 6700 solutions are sampling now and will ship in production during the second half of 2020. Various mobile phone brands including ASUS , LG, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already expressed their interest to collaborate and develop the next-generation mobile devices with Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 networking solutions.Learn more about Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi 6E solutions at qualcomm.com/wi-fi-6e