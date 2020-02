Redmi K30 Pro





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra





Legion Gaming Phone

Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform

The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform was introduced in December 2019, now with more than 70 designs have been announced or developed based on this platform. Some of the announced or upcoming smartphones based on the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform include the following below.Black Shark 3 (Xiaomi)FCNT arrows 5G (Fujitsu)iQOO 3 (iQOO)Legion Gaming Phone (Lenovo)Nubia Red Magic 5G (Nubia)OPPO Find X2 (OPPO)realme X50 Pro (realme)Redmi K30 Pro (Xiaomi)ROG Phone 3 (ASUS)Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra (Samsung)Sharp AQUOS R5G (Sharp)Sony Xperia 1 II (Sony)vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone (vivo)Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro (Xiaomi)ZenFone 7 (ASUS)ZTE Axon 10s Pro (ZTE)Learn more about the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform