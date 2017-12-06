Qualcomm is proud to present the first wave of 2020 5G smartphones featuring the flagship Snapdragon 865 5G mobile platform in partnership with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and brands including ASUS, Black Shark, OPPO, Samsung, Sony, VIVO, Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, Redmi, Sharp Corporation, Nubia, Fujitsu, and iQOO. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is Qualcomms latest generation technology which is claimed to be the worlds most advanced mobile platform with its unmatched performance and connectivity to empower the next wave of flagship smartphones and devices.
The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform features the second-generation 5G Modem-RF System, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55, while redefining Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio with the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem. The Snapdragon 865 enables premium features on flagship devices including Gigapixel-speed photography and Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming with desktop-level features.
Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform was introduced in December 2019, now with more than 70 designs have been announced or developed based on this platform. Some of the announced or upcoming smartphones based on the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform include the following below.
Black Shark 3 (Xiaomi)
FCNT arrows 5G (Fujitsu)
iQOO 3 (iQOO)
Legion Gaming Phone (Lenovo)
Nubia Red Magic 5G (Nubia)
OPPO Find X2 (OPPO)
realme X50 Pro (realme)
Redmi K30 Pro (Xiaomi)
ROG Phone 3 (ASUS)
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra (Samsung)
Sharp AQUOS R5G (Sharp)
Sony Xperia 1 II (Sony)
vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone (vivo)
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro (Xiaomi)
ZenFone 7 (ASUS)
ZTE Axon 10s Pro (ZTE)
All the smartphone models listed above feature the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem except for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.
