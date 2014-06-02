Quartet of Professional P2-Series Monitors Debuted By AOC

PRESS RELEASE
AOCs USB-C equipped P2 displays: UHD or QHD resolution, smart and functional design, ergonomic stands
Amsterdam, 24 August 2021 Display specialist AOC expands its professional P2 line-up of business monitors with four new displays in 27 (68.6 cm) and 32 (80 cm) sizes. Each of the new monitors employs USB-C connectivity for a single cable connection to laptops, tablets and mobile devices to simultaneously transfer the video signal, power and data to connected SSD or hard drives. Aimed at business users who require large screens with high resolutions to display multiple applications at once, the 32 U32P2CA and the 27 U27P2CA boast ultra-sharp 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), while the 32 Q32P2CA and the 27 Q27P2CA have a native resolution of QHD (2560 x 1440).
Today, the workplace has to be more flexible than ever. Many professional users are now accustomed to using their laptops to work from almost anywhere. However, most would also agree that working on a small laptop display is not as efficient as working on a large screen. The productivity gains achieved by large panels and high resolutions are immense, as users can open multiple windows and multi-task. Unlike a laptop display, working on an ergonomic desk setup with a height-adjustable monitor results in a healthier and more comfortable working environment, which is equally important.
AOCs professional business monitor line-up P2 offers mainly IPS or VA panels, height-adjustable stands and sleek, 3-side borderless or narrow border designs for the (home)-offices of the future. The P2 line-up currently offers two USB-C equipped IPS models with the 24 24P2C and the 27 27P2C in Full HD resolution. Now, AOC offers four new products, expanding its USB-C portfolio with high-res (QHD & UHD) and large (27 and 32) displays.
The 32 AOC U32P2CA features a VA panel with a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) that delivers an exceptional contrast ratio of 3000:1. Its 350 nits brightness makes it usable even in brightly lit conditions, while its true deep blacks and wide gamut coverage (119% sRGB, 97.3% AdobeRGB, 90.7% DCI-P3) present rich and vivid imagery, perfect for photo/video editors, designers and content creators. To make the most out of the size and resolution, the monitor supports Picture-by-Picture mode. For increased flexibility and a clutter-free desk, the monitor has a cable management opening in the stand and is equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub for connecting keyboard and mouse easily. Therefore, a laptop can be used with just a single USB-C cable, and the display can be extended or shared with the monitor using the USB-C DisplayPort Alternate mode. Laptops or other devices connected to the USB-C port can be powered and charged with up to 65 W, while the regular USB connection can be utilised to transfer files from an external drive connected to the monitors USB hub, for example. With the connected peripherals via the USB hub, a full-sized keyboard and mouse can also control the laptop via USB-C.
The 27 AOC U27P2CA also employs a 4K resolution panel, but this time with an IPS panel. The extra sharpness due to the higher pixel density on a smaller frame size and the increased colour accuracy make the monitor truly shine by offering true-to-life imagery with its wide gamut coverage. Similar to its 32 cousin, the U27P2CA also offers a Picture-by-Picture mode.
Two further models in QHD resolution are the 32 AOC Q32P2CA and the 27 AOC Q27P2CA, which boast IPS panels and a 75 Hz refresh rate. Much sharper due to its smaller 27 panel, the Q27P2CA offers the optimal combination of size (27) and resolution (QHD) for a large majority of users. It creates colourful, rich visuals suited for most applications, with an exceptionally wide gamut coverage (126.5% sRGB, 108.4% AdobeRGB, 100.8% DCI-P3) suited for graphic designers and content creators.
When work is done, these monitors are the perfect partner for light gaming, as they come with a 4 ms GtG response time for fast and smooth pixel transitions and Adaptive-Sync support to synchronise the monitors refresh rate with the GPUs framerate to achieve tear-free visuals. The QHD models Q32P2CA and Q27P2CA also offer a 75 Hz refresh rate as opposed to the common 60 Hz refresh rate, providing a 25% smoother visual experience when observing fast moving objects or cursor movements.
All models are 100 x 100 mm VESA mount compatible and include a fully ergonomic stand with 150 mm height adjustment, 90° pivot orientation and a wide tilt and swivel range. The 32 models boast two 3W speakers, while the 27 employ two 2W speakers. All models feature 3.5 mm headphone connections as well.
To provide USB-C connectivity with legacy devices without this port, all models also come with a detachable USB-C to USB-C/USB-A cable. Also, using AOCs optional VESA-P2 bracket, mini-PCs or NUCs can be directly attached to the stand of these four models, creating a simple all-in-one solution that is open to further upgrades.
Price and Availability
The AOC Q32P2CA and U27P2CA will be available from August 2021 with RRPs of £289.99 and £369.99 respectively.
The AOC U32P2CA will be available from September 2021 at an RRP of £449.99.
The AOC Q27P2CA will be available from October 2021 at an RRP of £349.99.
More information on AOC's extensive range of professional and conmsumer monitors can be found at https://eu.aoc.com/en