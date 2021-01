Raijintek Introduces ELEOS RBW 92mm CPU Cooler

Raijintek ELEOS RBW Features

The Raijintek ELEOS RBW CPU cooler features four 6mm heat pipes with CPU Direct Contact (CDC) to deliver efficient heat dissipation. The cooler comes with a simplified mounting mechanism that supports both AMD and Intel platforms. The addressable RGB lighting elements supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.CDC (CPU direct contact) CPU baseRainbow 5V ADD RGB LED lighting connector, suitable for the latest motherboard system4 full copper high-efficiency 6mm-diameter heat pipes enhance cooling efficiencyHighly stable heat dissipation performance and enhanced heat sink fin designEOS 9 RBW fan direct air tunnel design delivering an outstanding cooling effectUnique gaming style and cool 5v ARGB lighting effectsCompatible with all INTEL and AMD products in the marketEasy to install and convenient to useLearn more about the Raijintek ELEOS RBW CPU cooler at Raijintek.com