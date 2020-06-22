Raijintek Introduces ELEOS RBW 92mm CPU Cooler

Raijintek introduces the ELEOS RBW CPU cooler a compact cooler using a 92mm fan form-factor. The Raijintek ELEOS RBW comes with a single EOS 9 RBW ADD-1 Fan in a direct air tunnel; designed to withstand large amounts of heat and achieve excellent heat dissipation. The cooler features a full black coating along with addressable RGB lighting on the fan and top shroud.
The Raijintek ELEOS RBW CPU cooler features four 6mm heat pipes with CPU Direct Contact (CDC) to deliver efficient heat dissipation. The cooler comes with a simplified mounting mechanism that supports both AMD and Intel platforms. The addressable RGB lighting elements supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.
Raijintek ELEOS RBW FeaturesCDC (CPU direct contact) CPU base
Rainbow 5V ADD RGB LED lighting connector, suitable for the latest motherboard system
4 full copper high-efficiency 6mm-diameter heat pipes enhance cooling efficiency
Highly stable heat dissipation performance and enhanced heat sink fin design
EOS 9 RBW fan direct air tunnel design delivering an outstanding cooling effect
Unique gaming style and cool 5v ARGB lighting effects
Compatible with all INTEL and AMD products in the market
Easy to install and convenient to use
Learn more about the Raijintek ELEOS RBW CPU cooler at Raijintek.com.