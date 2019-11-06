Raijintek Introduces OPHION 7L Mini-ITX Chassis

Press Release
Raijintek introduces the OPHION 7L ultra-compact mini-ITX chassis with support for up to three 90mm cooling fans. The Raijintek OPHION 7L has a compact size of 101mm × 312mm × 225mm (WxDxH) and only supports mini-ITX motherboards, low-profile graphics cards, and SFX power supply units. The chassis is available in black and white models wherein the colour coating includes the interior of the all-aluminium chassis for a uniform appearance.
Small and compact it may be, the OPHION 7L features a modern front I/O panel that includes a USB 3.0 Type-A port and a USB-C port. The chassis can support up to two 2.5 drives and has a single-slot PCI expansion.
Raijintek OPHION 7L Features
- Aesthetic and sturdy aluminium design
- Uniform colour coating from exterior to interior
- Support for single-slot low-profile graphics cards
- Modern front panel I/O with USB 3.0 Type-A and Type-C
- Support for up to two 2.5 HDD/SSD
- Support for up to three 90x90x25mm fans (two on top, one at the bottom)
The Raijintek OPHION 7L gets an MSRP of US$119.99 for the black and white models, shipping this Q4 2020. Learn more about the OPHION 7L mini-ITX chassis at Raijintek.com.
