Raijintek Introduces PAEAN PREMIUM Enthusiast Chassis

Raijintek introduces the new PAEAN PREMIUM Enthusiast Chassis, designed as a high-end DIY chassis with extensive liquid cooling hardware support. The Raijintek PAEAN PREMIUM supports up to an ATX motherboard, up to three 360mm radiators, and up to 12 120mm cooling fans. The massive chassis supports graphics cards of up to 430mm in length, covering all the high-end graphics cards in the market today including the massive 3-slot GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards.
The Raijintek PAEAN PREMIUM features airflow optimized panels on the top and right and a water cooling chamber at the bottom that supports two 360mm radiators. The chassis sports a tempered glass side and front panel to give a clear view of the interior and show off your build. The PAEAN PREMIUM supports the Raijintek ACHERON 360 Distro-Plate for neat liquid cooling loops with hard tubing, available with and without a D5 pump.
Raijintek PAEAN PREMIUM FeaturesUniform black coating from exterior to interior
Compatible with ATX POWER SUPPLY
Supports high-end graphics cards of up to 430mm in length
Supports CPU coolers of up to 170mm in height
Thick 4mm Tempered Glass
Modern front I/O with USB Type C, two USB 3.0, and HD audio
Supports two 3.5 HDDs or two 2.5 SSD/HDD
Supports up to three 120mm fans on the top
Supports up to three 120mm fans in the front
Supports up to two 360mm radiators at the bottom chamber with up to three 120mm fans
Airflow optimized top and bottom panel design
The Raijintek PAEAN PREMIUM is expected to be priced around US$250. Learn more about the PAEAN PREMIUM chassis at Raijintek.com.