Raijintek Introduces PAN SLIM Mini-ITX Chassis

Raijintek introduces the PAN SLIM Series mini-ITX chassis, a unique small-form-factor desktop case that also works as a monitor stand. The Raijintek PAN SLIM has a similar look and function to the CRYORIG TAKU mini-ITX chassis but is much larger being able to support up to a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and a maximum of four 120mm cooling fans.
The Raijintek PAN SLIM mini-ITX chassis only supports mini-ITX motherboards and SFX form-factor power supply units. For storage, the chassis can accommodate up to four 2.5 drives and up to two 3.5 hard drives. Compact it may seem, the PAN SLIM chassis can support triple-slot high-end graphics cards of up to 340mm in length. The Raijintek PAN SLIM comes in three colours black, white, and silver.
Raijintek PAN SLIM FeaturesElegant aluminium design
Uniform colour coating from exterior to interior
Supports 240mm and 120mm AIO liquid coolers
Supports SFX power supply units
Supports up to a triple-slot graphics card with up to 340mm in length
Modern front I/O panel with two USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C port, and HD audio ports
Supports up to six storage drives: 4x 2.5 drives and 2x 3.5 HDDs
Aesthetic ventilation holes for efficient bottom-to-top airflow
The Raijintek PAN SLIM is designed to fit the lifestyle of content creators with its minimalistic design, modern styling, and functional features. The PAN SLIM chassis gets a suggested retail price of 200, coming this Q1 2021. Learn more about the PAN SLIM mini-ITX chassis at Raijintek.com.