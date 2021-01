Raijintek Introduces PAN SLIM Mini-ITX Chassis

Raijintek PAN SLIM Features

PAN SLIM Black





PAN SLIM White





PAN SLIM Silver



Elegant aluminium designUniform colour coating from exterior to interiorSupports 240mm and 120mm AIO liquid coolersSupports SFX power supply unitsSupports up to a triple-slot graphics card with up to 340mm in lengthModern front I/O panel with two USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C port, and HD audio portsSupports up to six storage drives: 4x 2.5 drives and 2x 3.5 HDDsAesthetic ventilation holes for efficient bottom-to-top airflowThe Raijintek PAN SLIM is designed to fit the lifestyle of content creators with its minimalistic design, modern styling, and functional features. The PAN SLIM chassis gets a suggested retail price of 200, coming this Q1 2021. Learn more about the PAN SLIM mini-ITX chassis at Raijintek.com