Raijintek Introduces SAMOS AD5700-RBW GPU Water Block for Radeon RX 5700 Series

Raijintek introduces the SAMOS AD5700-RBW GPU water block for several AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards. It is a high-performance full-cover water block that uses a nickel-plated full copper plate to cover the entire graphics card, delivering direct cooling to the GPU, RAM, and VRMs. The cold plate features CNC milled 0.5mm internal fin construction and a 12mm thickness transparent acrylic cover that uniformly illuminates RGB lighting. The water block comes with a 5V addressable RGB lighting strip that supports RGB sync technologies from major motherboard brands.
The Raijintek SAMOS AD5700-RBW uses standard G1/4 threads that are used by most aftermarket custom water cooling systems. The GPU water block features a black anodized aluminium backplate for aesthetics and passive cooling on the backside of the Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics card.
Supported Graphics Cards
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary, 8GB GDDR6
AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB GDDR6
AMD Radeon RX 5700, 8GB GDDR6
ASUS Radeon RX 5700 XT/RX5700XT, 8GB GDDR6 (90YV0D80-U0NA00)
ASUS Radeon RX 5700/RX5700, 8GB GDDR6 (90YV0D70-U0NA00)
MSI Radeon RX 5700 8G, 8GB GDDR6 (V803-891R)
MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G, 8GB GDDR6 (V803-890R)
ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB GDDR6, (90-GA15ZZ-00UANF)
ASRock Radeon RX 5700, 8GB GDDR6, (90-GA16ZZ-00UANF)
PowerColor Radeon RX 5700, 8GB GDDR6 (21294-01-40G)
PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB GDDR6 (AXRX 5700XT 8GBD6-M3DH)
Sapphire Radeon RX 5700, 8GB GDDR6, (21294-01-20G)
Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB GDDR6, (21293-01-40G)
XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB GDDR6, (RX-57XT8MFD6)
XFX Radeon RX 5700, 8GB GDDR6
Raijintek did not reveal the pricing of the GPU water block as of this writing. Learn more about the Raijintek SAMOS AD5700-RBW here.
