Raijintek Intros NYX PRO Enthusiast Chassis

Raijintek NYX PRO Features

- Support up to EE-B / E-ATX / ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini ITX motherboards- Unique open frame design- Ultra-thick 3mm aluminium and 2.5 mm SPCC Solid Steel- Multiple colour choices, matte internal black coating- 4.0mm tempered glass side panel- Flip open top panel & front panel- Front panel supports up to 120/240/280/360, 30mm thick water radiator- Top panel supports up to 120/240/280/360, 30mm thick water radiator- Total support up to 2x360mm, 30mm thick water radiator- Support up to 496mm full-length graphics cad- Maximum CPU cooler height up to 75 mm- Capable of install Pump /water tank combo to achieve real /DIY water loop systemNo information on pricing and availability as of this writing.