Raijintek Intros NYX PRO Enthusiast Chassis

Raijintek introduces its latest enthusiast chassis the Raijintek NYX PRO Series. The NYX PRO is a high-end desktop PC case geared towards custom liquid cooling enthusiasts sporting the high-performance components to show off water cooling assembly skills. The layout of the NYX PRO by itself highlights the use of water-cooling components and high-performance graphics cards which have a separate chamber that of the motherboard. The chassis is made of 2.5mm SPCC steel panels and 3.0mm thick aluminium. The NYX PRO also features 4.0mm thick tempered glass panels in the front and sides.
The Raijintek NYX PRO features a unique flip-to-open top panel and front panel offering easy access to the interior as well as the radiator mounts on both panels. The top and front panels support up to 360mm radiators. The NYX PROs middle interior panel is located at the centre dividing the interior chamber into two which creates separate cooling chambers as well. On the left chamber features two slots for high-performance graphics cards in a vertical orientation. The motherboard and water-cooling components are installed on the right chamber of the chassis with multiple mounting holes to support the Raijintek Atlantis Series D5 level pump. Drive bays are hidden in different areas of the chassis including the bottom.
Raijintek NYX PRO Features- Support up to EE-B / E-ATX / ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini ITX motherboards
- Unique open frame design
- Ultra-thick 3mm aluminium and 2.5 mm SPCC Solid Steel
- Multiple colour choices, matte internal black coating
- 4.0mm tempered glass side panel
- Flip open top panel & front panel
- Front panel supports up to 120/240/280/360, 30mm thick water radiator
- Top panel supports up to 120/240/280/360, 30mm thick water radiator
- Total support up to 2x360mm, 30mm thick water radiator
- Support up to 496mm full-length graphics cad
- Maximum CPU cooler height up to 75 mm
- Capable of install Pump /water tank combo to achieve real /DIY water loop system
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the Raijintek NYX PRO here.