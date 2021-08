Raijintek PAEAN MINI Chassis Launched

Aluminium front panel designUniform black coating from exterior to interiorSupports 240/280 mm radiatorCompatible with ATX PSUCompatible with a 340mm-long graphics card3+3 PCI-E slots (two options to install the VGA card)USB 3.0 and USB-C front panel ports1x 3.5" HDD + 1x 2.5" SSD/HDD drive supportA large zone of ventilation holes for airflow with dust filtersRaijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the PAEAN MINI at Raijintek