Raijintek PAEAN MINI Chassis Launched

Raijintek introduces the mini-ITX chassis version of the PAEAN PREMIUM chassis the Raijintek PAEAN MINI. Having similar features with the larger full-tower model, the PAEAN MINI is designed to meet the needs of small-form-factor PC enthusiasts while supporting high-end hardware and a complete custom liquid cooling system. The PAEAN MINI may not be designed to be the smallest mini-ITX chassis but rather to be able to house a high-performance gaming setup without compromises in cooling.
The Raijintek PAEAN MINI supports up to four 120mm cooling fans and up to 280mm radiators on the top panel. It supports full-sized graphic cards and an ATX power supply unit allowing builders to use high-wattage PSUs for high-end components. The PAEAN MINI is littered with ventilation holes on the top and rear panels to provide efficient airflow. The mini ITX chassis support horizontal and vertical graphics card mounting options. Its front I/O is fitted with a USB 3.0 port and a single USB-C port.
Raijintek PAEAN MINI Features
Aluminium front panel design
Uniform black coating from exterior to interior
Supports 240/280 mm radiator
Compatible with ATX PSU
Compatible with a 340mm-long graphics card
3+3 PCI-E slots (two options to install the VGA card)
USB 3.0 and USB-C front panel ports
1x 3.5" HDD + 1x 2.5" SSD/HDD drive support
A large zone of ventilation holes for airflow with dust filters
Raijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the PAEAN MINI at Raijintek.