Raijintek Presents Atlantis D5 EVO RBW Pump and Reservoir Combo

Raijintek presents the new Atlantis D5 EVO RBW pump and reservoir combo unit with an integrated rainbow A-RBW LED light cap. The Raijintek Atlantis D5 EVO RBW is a premium pump-reservoir custom liquid cooling solution for addressable RGB lighting enthusiasts. The Atlantis D5 EVO RBW features a powerful D5 pump with a maximum flow discharge of 1500 litres per hour and can handle a maximum pressure of 50 PSI. It features a 200mm built-in reservoir and a 5-speed D5 pump. The 12-LED rainbow A-RBW LED cap supports all major motherboard sync technologies.
The Raijintek Atlantis D5 EVO RBW comes with four G1/4 ports with full aluminium G1/4 plugs. The reservoir is made of high-quality 6mm tempered glass with a 2mm aluminium casing covered with durable POM material. The Atlantis D5 EVO RBW comes with a sturdy bracket that offers direction options and friendly installation.
Key FeaturesRainbow A-RGB (5V Addressable) LED light
Maximum flow discharge of 1500 L/H
Superior head-lift 13 feet (4 meter)
Reliable, light weighted POM construction
High quality real tempered glass Reservoir
Support bracket to provide sturdy, reliable and friendly installation
Easy mounting and connection in multiple locations
Operating steadily and silently
Advanced building liquid loop - CPU, GPU, radiator and more DIY components
Compatible with RAIJINTEK PHORCYS series, Radiator, Water Blocks, Tubes
Supports 5V Addressable RGB Enabled Motherboards
Compatible with Raijinteks 5V ADD control set
Raijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Atlantis D5 EVO RBW here.