Raijintek Presents Atlantis D5 EVO RBW Pump and Reservoir Combo

Key Features

Rainbow A-RGB (5V Addressable) LED lightMaximum flow discharge of 1500 L/HSuperior head-lift 13 feet (4 meter)Reliable, light weighted POM constructionHigh quality real tempered glass ReservoirSupport bracket to provide sturdy, reliable and friendly installationEasy mounting and connection in multiple locationsOperating steadily and silentlyAdvanced building liquid loop - CPU, GPU, radiator and more DIY componentsCompatible with RAIJINTEK PHORCYS series, Radiator, Water Blocks, TubesSupports 5V Addressable RGB Enabled MotherboardsCompatible with Raijintek’s 5V ADD control setRaijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Atlantis D5 EVO RBW here.