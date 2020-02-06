Raijintek Presents SILENOS MS Series Chassis
Raijintek introduces the SILENOS MS and SILENOS MS PRO mid-tower cases featuring a high airflow chassis design having a mesh front panel and support for two 200mm fans. Available in two models, the Raijintek SILENOS MS PRO comes with pre-installed 200mm ARGB fans in the front and a 120mm ARGB fan on the rear along with an ARGB controller box while the SILENOS MS comes without any fans giving builders the freedom to choose their fans of choice. The SILENOS MS and SILENOS MS PRO are available in black and white colours and both come with 4mm-thick tempered glass side panels.
The Raijintek SILENOS MS Series cases support mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards. Its spacious interior supports graphics cards of up to 320mm in length and CPU cooler heatsinks of up to 166mm in height. Aside from supporting two 200mm fans in the front, the front can support three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans. The top can support two 120mm/140mm fans. For watercooling support, the chassis supports up to 360mm radiators in the front and up to 280mm radiators on top. The SILENOS MS and SILENOS MS PRO come with tool-free and removable SSD/HDD drive cages that support up to two 3.5 drives and three 2.5 drives.
Key Features
High Airflow Chassis design with two 200mm fans at the front
Uniform interior and exterior black or white coating
Wide motherboard form-factor support of ATX/M-ATX/Mini-ITX
Supports ATX power supplies
Supports up to maximum 320mm length VGA card
Supports up to the maximum 166mm height CPU cooler
Thick 4mm Tempered Glass side panel
Modern front I/O with USB-A and USB-C ports and HD audio
Top and bottom magnetic dust filters for easy cleaning and maintenance
Tool-free and removable drive cage that supports up to three 2.5" drives and two 3.5" drives
Supports up to 120/240/280/360mm radiator at front; 120/240/280 mm radiator on the top
Option to install two 120mm or two 140mm fans on top; two 200mm or two 140mm or three 120mm fans at the front
Raijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the SILENOS MS and SILENOS MS PRO cases, please visit raijintek.com
