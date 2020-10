Raijintek Presents SILENOS MS Series Chassis

High Airflow Chassis design with two 200mm fans at the frontUniform interior and exterior black or white coatingWide motherboard form-factor support of ATX/M-ATX/Mini-ITXSupports ATX power suppliesSupports up to maximum 320mm length VGA cardSupports up to the maximum 166mm height CPU coolerThick 4mm Tempered Glass side panelModern front I/O with USB-A and USB-C ports and HD audioTop and bottom magnetic dust filters for easy cleaning and maintenanceTool-free and removable drive cage that supports up to three 2.5" drives and two 3.5" drivesSupports up to 120/240/280/360mm radiator at front; 120/240/280 mm radiator on the topOption to install two 120mm or two 140mm fans on top; two 200mm or two 140mm or three 120mm fans at the frontRaijintek did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the SILENOS MS and SILENOS MS PRO cases, please visit raijintek.com