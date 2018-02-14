Rainbow Six Extraction Available Now

Ubisofts latest installment to Tom Clancys Rainbow Six franchise, Rainbow Six Extraction, is now available featuring full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. Rainbow Six Extraction is available in Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC. The game is also available on the Ubisoft+ game subscription service.
Reveal Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction is a whole new tactical PvE co-op experience. Extraction stars a select line-up of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege who have been reworked with new abilities and attributes to help them better take on the Archaean parasite. The 13 different mission types across 12 containment zones pose an ever-shifting challenge, as players face 13 enemy archetypes and a host of mutations that make each incursion unpredictable. Team up with up to two other players, or take on solo missions as you level up your Operators loadouts and abilities, and progress to unlock new REACT tech gadgets, cosmetic customization items, and more.
Lore Gameplay Trailer
PC System Requirements
LOW 1080p
CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB
RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
HIGH 1080p
CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
HIGH 1440p
CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
ULTRA 2160p
CPU: Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
LOW 1080p
CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB
RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
HIGH 1080p
CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
HIGH 1440p
CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
ULTRA 2160p
CPU: Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB
RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Pricing
Standard Edition: $39.99
Deluxe Edition: $49.99
Buy a digital copy at the Ubisoft Store.
Bonuses
Players who own both Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege will receive the United Front bundle, which contains four exclusive gearsets split between the two games and unlocks all 18 Operators featured in Extraction for use in Rainbow Six Siege.
Buddy Pass
The Buddy Pass (available after launch) will allow Extraction owners to invite two friends to play with them for free for up to two weeks.