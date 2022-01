Rainbow Six Extraction Available Now

Reveal Trailer



Lore Gameplay Trailer



PC System Requirements

LOW 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

STORAGE: 85GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit



HIGH 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

STORAGE: 85GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)



HIGH 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

STORAGE: 85GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit



ULTRA 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Rainbow Six Extraction is a whole new tactical PvE co-op experience. Extraction stars a select line-up of Operators from Rainbow Six Siege who have been reworked with new abilities and attributes to help them better take on the Archaean parasite. The 13 different mission types across 12 containment zones pose an ever-shifting challenge, as players face 13 enemy archetypes and a host of mutations that make each incursion unpredictable. Team up with up to two other players, or take on solo missions as you level up your Operators’ loadouts and abilities, and progress to unlock new REACT tech gadgets, cosmetic customization items, and more.Standard Edition: $39.99Deluxe Edition: $49.99Buy a digital copy at the Ubisoft Store Players who own both Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege will receive the United Front bundle, which contains four exclusive gearsets split between the two games and unlocks all 18 Operators featured in Extraction for use in Rainbow Six Siege.The Buddy Pass (available after launch) will allow Extraction owners to invite two friends to play with them for free for up to two weeks.