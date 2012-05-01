Razer and Humanscale Presents Razer Productivity Suite

The vast majority of office peripherals are based on one-size-fits-all designs and technology, becoming a source of frustration to the user and hindrance in the working day, said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razers Peripherals Business Unit. I am incredibly proud of the Razer Productivity Suite that we are unveiling today alongside our partner, Humanscale , to address these issues. We firmly believe that our combined expertise and innovation will take workplace productivity to the next level.

Razer Pro Click Mouse

Our goal is to make work-life healthier and more comfortable, said Allan Escoto, Global Product Director, Monitor Arms & Technology Solutions at Humanscale. This collaboration with Razer gave us the opportunity to create an advanced design that reflects the nuances of ergonomics based on our extensive experience. As such, the Razer Pro Click wireless mouse leverages ergonomics for a healthier and more accurate computing experience.

Razer Pro Type Keyboard

Razer Pro Glide Mousepad