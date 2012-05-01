Razer and Humanscale Presents Razer Productivity Suite

Razer and Humanscale to present the Razer Productivity Suite to bring performance, durability, and comfort to workspaces. Work smarter with Razers high-performance technology, ergonomically designed in collaboration with Humanscale, with the new Razer Pro Type keyboard, Razer Pro Click mouse, and Razer Pro Glide surface. The Razer Productivity Suite comes in a chic white finish and subtle grey highlights that fit modern workspaces.
The vast majority of office peripherals are based on one-size-fits-all designs and technology, becoming a source of frustration to the user and hindrance in the working day, said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razers Peripherals Business Unit. I am incredibly proud of the Razer Productivity Suite that we are unveiling today alongside our partner, Humanscale, to address these issues. We firmly believe that our combined expertise and innovation will take workplace productivity to the next level.
Razer Pro Click Mouse
Created in partnership with Humanscale, the worlds leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work-life, the Razer Pro Click mouse was specifically designed to minimize the health risks associated with long-term mousing, including Tendonitis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The mouse is ergonomically contoured to position the users wrist at a neutral 30-degree angle, therefore preventing discomfort and injuries associated with wrist pronation.
Furthermore, the Razer Pro Click is designed to meet the ideal comfort zones for small and large hands and incorporates extended palm, thumb, and pinky supports to fully support the entire hand, minimizing contact stress with the desk and alleviating hand and arm strain. The result is an extremely comfortable mouse that reduces fatigue and the number of errors, ultimately delivering on Razers high precision and performance promise.
Our goal is to make work-life healthier and more comfortable, said Allan Escoto, Global Product Director, Monitor Arms & Technology Solutions at Humanscale. This collaboration with Razer gave us the opportunity to create an advanced design that reflects the nuances of ergonomics based on our extensive experience. As such, the Razer Pro Click wireless mouse leverages ergonomics for a healthier and more accurate computing experience.
With Razers Advanced 5G Optical Sensor, multi-host Bluetooth connectivity and extended battery life in excess of 400 hours, the Pro Click mouse is the ideal pointing device for the desk worker needing accuracy and reliability all the time.
Features
- Ergonomic Form Factor
- Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor
- Durability for up to 50 million clicks
- Multi-Host Connectivity for up to 4 devices
- 8 Programmable buttons
- Extended battery life
Razer Pro Type Keyboard
Central to any workplace setup is the keyboard, which needs to be comfortable, fast and responsive, to keep errors and fatigue to a minimum. The Pro Type keyboard features a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort and uses Razers proprietary Orange Mechanical Switches, delivering a quiet, yet tactile keystroke for fast, accurate typing. With wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for up to 4 devices, the Pro Type is flexible and adaptable for any workspace setup, giving the optimal balance of performance and comfort.
Features
- Ergonomic Design with soft-touch Coating
- Razer orange mechanical switches
- Durability for up to 80 million keystrokes
- Bluetooth and Wireless connectivity for up to 4 devices
- Fully programmable keys with macro recording
- White LED-backlit keys
Razer Pro Glide Mousepad
Completing the Razer Productivity Suite set-up, the Pro Glide surface not only matches the suites modern, professional colour scheme but also perfectly complements the features of the Pro Click mouse. The durable, textured micro-weave surface is the ideal tracking layer for quick, accurate pointing and smooth, jitter-free movements.
Features
- Textured micro-weave cloth surface
- Thick, high-density foam backing
- Cushioned surface for long term comfort
- Non-slip backing
- Dimensions: 360x275x3mm
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Productivity Suite of peripherals are now available at Razer.com, coming to authorized resellers by 27th of August, 2020. See MSRP list below:
Razer Pro Click: $99.99 USD / 109.99 MSRP
Razer Pro Type: $139.99 USD / 149.99 MSRP
Razer Pro Glide: $9.99 USD / 11.99 MSRP