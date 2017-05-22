Razer and Mihoyo Presents the Genshin Impact Collection

Razer partners with Mihoyo to launch the Genshin Impact collection. The Razer Genshin Impact collection includes the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Razer Goliathus Medium mousepad, and Razer Iskur X gaming chair all sporting a Genshin Impact theme and design. The launch is in celebration of the games first year anniversary. A purchase of any of the Genshin Impact collection products comes with bonus in-game rewards which include primogems, heros wit scrolls, and mora.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition
No matter what Constellation youve specced into, let the stars align and aim true with a top-tier wireless ergonomic mouse thats extremely comfortable to use and armed with our latest switches, sensor, and lightning-fast Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.
Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition
Have your mouse zip around as effortlessly as Paimon does, as it glides across the soft mats smooth micro-textured cloth surfacesupported by a non-slip rubber base for stable control.
Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition
Enjoy long-lasting support and comfort with an ergonomic gaming chair thatll always be there for youmuch like Paimon herself. Fitted with plush multi-layered synthetic leather and soft high-density foam cushions, your Genshin Impact gaming marathons just got a whole lot longer.
To learn more about the Razer Genshin Impact collection and get notified when it becomes available, please visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/genshin-impact