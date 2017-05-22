Razer and Mihoyo Presents the Genshin Impact Collection

👤by Michael Pabia 📅05.10.2021


Razer partners with Mihoyo to launch the Genshin Impact collection. The Razer Genshin Impact collection includes the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Razer Goliathus Medium mousepad, and Razer Iskur X gaming chair  all sporting a Genshin Impact theme and design. The launch is in celebration of the games first year anniversary. A purchase of any of the Genshin Impact collection products comes with bonus in-game rewards which include primogems, heros wit scrolls, and mora.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition


No matter what Constellation youve specced into, let the stars align and aim true with a top-tier wireless ergonomic mouse thats extremely comfortable to use and armed with our latest switches, sensor, and lightning-fast Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition


Have your mouse zip around as effortlessly as Paimon does, as it glides across the soft mats smooth micro-textured cloth surfacesupported by a non-slip rubber base for stable control.

Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition


Enjoy long-lasting support and comfort with an ergonomic gaming chair thatll always be there for youmuch like Paimon herself. Fitted with plush multi-layered synthetic leather and soft high-density foam cushions, your Genshin Impact gaming marathons just got a whole lot longer.

To learn more about the Razer Genshin Impact collection and get notified when it becomes available, please visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/genshin-impact


Razer, Genshin Impact, Gaming Chair, Peripherals

