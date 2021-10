Razer and Mihoyo Presents the Genshin Impact Collection

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Genshin Impact Edition

Razer Goliathus Medium Genshin Impact Edition

Razer Iskur X Genshin Impact Edition

No matter what Constellation you’ve specced into, let the stars align and aim true with a top-tier wireless ergonomic mouse that’s extremely comfortable to use and armed with our latest switches, sensor, and lightning-fast Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.Have your mouse zip around as effortlessly as Paimon does, as it glides across the soft mat’s smooth micro-textured cloth surface—supported by a non-slip rubber base for stable control.Enjoy long-lasting support and comfort with an ergonomic gaming chair that’ll always be there for you—much like Paimon herself. Fitted with plush multi-layered synthetic leather and soft high-density foam cushions, your Genshin Impact gaming marathons just got a whole lot longer.To learn more about the Razer Genshin Impact collection and get notified when it becomes available, please visit https://www.razer.com/campaigns/genshin-impact