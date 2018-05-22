Razer celebrates World Environment Day by announcing the worlds first ECOLOGO-certified gaming mice the Razer Basilisk V3 and Deathadder Essential. Both Razer gaming mice acquired the ECOLOGO certification by global safety science leader, UL. The mice have passed UL2710, the Outline of Investigation for Sustainability for Portable Electronics, which certifies them as sustainable products.
Razer has undergone the certification process to assure its fans that its best-selling mice meet strict environmental performance industry standards. The ECOLOGO Mark achievement means that the products have been evaluated by an independent scientific third-party and are aligned with Razers goals to be transparent with its community. Razer having the first ECOLOGO-certified gaming mice is a tribute to the brands commitment to making greener products, which is also a major pillar in its ten-year sustainability plan.
First gaming mice to receive ULs ECOLOGO
Razer chose these mice for certification not just because they are best-sellers, but because they are essential to any gamers battle station due to their speed, customizability, and comfort. To certify them with the ECOLOGO Mark, UL looked at several sustainability criteria. They evaluated that the mice comply with EU hazardous chemical restricted substance regulations and have also been assessed for skin irritation and sensitization. UL also evaluated Razers process of repair and replacement management covering ease of product disassembly by authorized service providers, to how Razer communicates components requiring selective waste treatment to service providers.
Sustainable packaging is another criterion the mice fulfilled. These are boxed with packaging made of FSC certified material, free of heavy metals and chlorine, and printed in sustainable soy-ink to be easily recycled. Finally, UL also inspected Razers facilities to certify that the mice were manufactured in facilities committed to environmentally responsible management as evidenced by certification to ISO 14001.
Razer and UL to advance the sustainable manufacturing of gaming products
Last year at RazerCon 2021, Razer announced that it partnered with UL to promote a Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) ecolabel to encourage the sustainable manufacturing of gaming products. Under this partnership, Razer and UL have kickstarted an industry-level effort to identify key indicators of environmental impact that all manufacturers of gaming products should measure.
Razer is committed to going the extra mile to make greener products while empowering consumers with the knowledge to make more informed choices. While the new ECOLOGO Mark will roll out on all Basilisk V3 and the DeathAdder Essential packaging by the end of 2022.
For more information about the ECOLOGO Certification, please visit here.