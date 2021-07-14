Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with Multi-Platform Support

Press Release
Razer introduces the Barracuda X featuring a 4-in-1 wireless USB-C connectivity for PC, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. The Razer Barracuda X has been designed with ease of use and versatility in mind. It uses a reliable ultra-low latency wireless connection combined with a comfortable, sleek, and ergonomic design. The Barracuda X packs powerful Razer TriForce drivers to deliver immersive audio for gaming and it comes with a detachable Discord-certified Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone.
Multi-Platform Support
The Razer Barracuda X was developed from the ground up as a versatile multi-platform wireless gaming headset, focused on style and comfort. It features low-profile ear cups with plush memory foam ear cushions. It also has a soft and lightweight headband. The Barracuda X weighs just 250 grams for all-day gaming comfort.
Effortless Plug and Play
The Razer Barracuda X comes with all the necessary accessories for its multi-platform support. It uses a Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C dongle which can be seamlessly connected to a PC, Android Device, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for older PCs without USB-C ports. Furthermore, a 4-pole 3.5mm jack is also available for analogue connection. The Barracuda X offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Fine-Tuned for Full Fidelity
The Razer Barracuda X packs the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers that provide high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange, and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless gaming headset is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for US$99.99 MSRP
