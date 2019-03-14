Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Keyboard Released

Razer announces the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, delivering the perfect mix of wireless freedom and functionality in a compact form factor. The BlackWidow V3 Mini is a 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow, and navigation keysets for maximum usability. It uses HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity for seamless, low-latency wireless connection. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the ideal gaming and all-around use keyboard for both clutter-free and limited space set-ups.
Freedom Through FormThe BlackWidow V3 Minis space-saving compact form-factor features a compact key layout while retaining the frequently used functions of a full-sized keyboard. To meet the demands of minimalistic, wire-free set-ups the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed uses Razers new HyperSpeed Multi-Device Dongle that allows the keyboard and a Razer HyperSpeed-enabled wireless mouse to be connected via one dongle. The BlackWidows V3 Mini also supports Bluetooth wireless and allows seamless switching between three other paired devices.
Packed with Gaming TechBlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed features the latest Razer switches available in silent, linear Razer Yellow switches with newly improved sound dampeners or the clicky, tactile Razer Green switches. The keyboard also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting per key, sturdier Doubleshot ABS keycaps, and extra-thick sidewalls for maximum durability.
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Features
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology
Razer HyperSpeed Multi-device Support
Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, or USB-C
Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming
Doubleshot ABS Keycaps
80 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
N-key roll-over
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Gaming mode option
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Aluminium construction
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology
Razer HyperSpeed Multi-device Support
Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, or USB-C
Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming
Doubleshot ABS Keycaps
80 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
N-key roll-over
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Gaming mode option
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Aluminium construction
Pricing and Availability
The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard is now available at the Razer Store in Razer Green and Razer Yellow switch options for US$179.99 MSRP.
Learn more about the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% keyboard at Razer.com.