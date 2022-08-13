Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Ultra-Lightweight Mouse Unveiled

Best-in-class Technologies For Pure Performance

Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro comes equipped with the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor with a resolution accuracy of 99.8% that comes with a suite of AI functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off. The gaming mouse is also fitted with Razers Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 for zero unintended double-clicking and no debounce delay, these optical switches are rated for 90 million clicks.Equipped with HyperSpeed Wireless, Razers proprietary wireless technology that is up to 25% faster than other wireless technologies, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is also compatible with Razers new HyperPolling Wireless technology. Natively, the DeathAdder V3 Pro supports a polling rate of 1000 Hz, at 1ms polling intervals. With the addition of the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, the DeathAdder V3 Pro polls wirelessly at 0.25ms polling intervals, with 4x more frequent polls than before, four times faster than standard polling rates.Launched on July 22, the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is the first wireless mouse dongle capable of a true 4000Hz wireless polling rate. Designed for ultra-responsive competitive play, gamers can experience a higher standard of wireless performance with the perfect upgrade for Razers latest mice.Installed on the desk, for unobstructed wireless signals, the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is capable of auto-switching polling rates for a more convenient competitive gaming experience. Supporting both DeathAdder V3 Pro and Viper V2 Pro, as well as future compatible mice, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is managed through Razer Synapse for ease of use and setting performance-based gaming profiles.$149.99 USD / 159.99 MSRP$29.99 USD / 34.99 MSRPRazer DeathAdder V3 Pro + Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle Bundle$164.99 USD / 177.50 MSRPThe bundle is available for pre-order exclusively on Razer.com