Razer Introduces A Trio of Wireless Flagship Gaming Peripherals

Razer introduces the all-new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset, DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless mouse, and BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard featuring the industry-leading, ultra-low latency Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. These three will be Razers current flagship wireless gaming peripherals with state-of-the-art performance and total freedom of movement.
Razers HyperSpeed Wireless uses optimized data protocols, and an Adaptive Frequency Technology to increase transmission speeds and stability, 25% faster than other wireless technologies. Razer HyperSpeed has been tested and trusted by esports professionals with the HyperSpeed-enabled mice. Now, Razer implements the HyperSpeed technology to its flagship esports headset and most popular gaming keyboard.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is powered by the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology and now comes with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber to deliver low-latency, immersive audio. It packs the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers thats complemented by THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles. It comes with the all-new 9.9mm Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone for ultra-clear voice quality. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also lightweight at just 320gram yet offers up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 metres of wireless range.
Key Features: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro
The Razer DeathAdder is Razers most popular gaming mouse. Today, Razer upgrades the mouse with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology while retaining its unique ergonomic shape. The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 70 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless connection, up to 120 hours on Bluetooth, and wired connection via its Razer Speedflex cable. It also packs the second-generation Razer Optical Mouse Switch, Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, and injection-moulded side grips and 100% PTFE mouse feet.
Key Features: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switch
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the brands first wireless gaming keyboard with the HyperSpeed Wireless Technology. It offers up to 200 hours of battery life and comes with improved Razer Mechanical Switches and durable Doubleshot ABS keycaps. Its new transparent switch housing provides brighter RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma RGB. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro comes with a solid, durable aluminum frame and features dedicated media keys with a multi-function digital dial and a plush wrist rest for long term gaming and typing comfort. The BlackWidow V3 Pro is available in Razer Green and Razer Yellow Switch variants.
Key Features: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, 3 Modes of Connection, Razer Mechanical Switches
Pricing and Availability
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$179.99.
The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$129.99.
The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$229.99.
