Razer Introduces A Trio of Wireless Flagship Gaming Peripherals

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is powered by the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology and now comes with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber to deliver low-latency, immersive audio. It packs the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers thatís complemented by THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles. It comes with the all-new 9.9mm Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone for ultra-clear voice quality. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also lightweight at just 320gram yet offers up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 metres of wireless range.Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, Razer HyperClear Supercardioid MicThe Razer DeathAdder is Razerís most popular gaming mouse. Today, Razer upgrades the mouse with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology while retaining its unique ergonomic shape. The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 70 hours on HyperSpeed Wireless connection, up to 120 hours on Bluetooth, and wired connection via its Razer Speedflex cable. It also packs the second-generation Razer Optical Mouse Switch, Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, and injection-moulded side grips and 100% PTFE mouse feet.Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse SwitchThe BlackWidow V3 Pro is the brandís first wireless gaming keyboard with the HyperSpeed Wireless Technology. It offers up to 200 hours of battery life and comes with improved Razer Mechanical Switches and durable Doubleshot ABS keycaps. Its new transparent switch housing provides brighter RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma RGB. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro comes with a solid, durable aluminum frame and features dedicated media keys with a multi-function digital dial and a plush wrist rest for long term gaming and typing comfort. The BlackWidow V3 Pro is available in Razer Green and Razer Yellow Switch variants.Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, 3 Modes of Connection, Razer Mechanical SwitchesThe Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$179.99.The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$129.99.The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is now available at Razer.com for US$229.99.