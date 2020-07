Razer Introduces Huntsman Mini Ultra-Compact Keyboard

Ultra-Compact High-Performance Gaming Keyboard

Community-driven Improvements

Key Features

The Razer Huntsman Mini has an ultra-compact form that’s perfect for limited gaming spaces. About 60% the size of a typical full-sized keyboard, the Huntsman Mini retains all the essential keys for gaming. The keyboard features customisable keys where users can assign macros via the Razer Hypershift within the Razer Synapse 3 software.The Razer Huntsman Mini was developed through multiple stages of iteration and feedback from the gaming and tech enthusiast communities. It sports the improved Razer Linear Red Optical switches that are also a product of improvements through feedback.Currently available in US keyboard layout. Razer plans to release quality PBT keycaps in regional layouts later this year to include Japanese, Nordic, UK, German, French, Russian, and Spanish keyboard layouts.Razer Optical Switches with Clicky Purple (Actuation distance: 1.5mm | Actuation force: 45g) or Linear Red (Actuation distance: 1.0mm | Actuation force: 40g) options100 million keystroke lifespanRazer Doubleshot PBT KeycapsStandard Bottom Row LayoutAluminium construction60% Compact form factorDetachable USB-C Braided Fibre CableHybrid onboard storage – up to 5 key binding profilesOnboard lighting pre-setsIndividually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable colour optionsRazer Synapse 3 enabledThe Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard with Clicky Purple switches is now available at Razer.com for $119.99 MSRP. The Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard with improved Red Linear switches will be available in August 2020 with an MSRP of $129.99.