Razer Introduces Huntsman Mini Ultra-Compact Keyboard

Razer introduces the Razer Huntsman Mini - the first-ever 60% keyboard build with community-driven improvements with traditional clicky and linear optical switch options. The Razer Huntsman Mini sports a new ultra-compact form-factor keyboard, equipped with Razer Optical Switches and RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma. The Razer Huntsman Mini will be available in Black and Mercury White finish as well as in both the Razer Clicky Purple Optical Switch and the newly improved Razer Linear Red Optical switch variations. The keyboard comes with durable Doubleshot PBT keycaps and uses a standard USB-C connection.
Ultra-Compact High-Performance Gaming KeyboardThe Razer Huntsman Mini has an ultra-compact form thats perfect for limited gaming spaces. About 60% the size of a typical full-sized keyboard, the Huntsman Mini retains all the essential keys for gaming. The keyboard features customisable keys where users can assign macros via the Razer Hypershift within the Razer Synapse 3 software.
Community-driven ImprovementsThe Razer Huntsman Mini was developed through multiple stages of iteration and feedback from the gaming and tech enthusiast communities. It sports the improved Razer Linear Red Optical switches that are also a product of improvements through feedback.
Currently available in US keyboard layout. Razer plans to release quality PBT keycaps in regional layouts later this year to include Japanese, Nordic, UK, German, French, Russian, and Spanish keyboard layouts.
Key FeaturesRazer Optical Switches with Clicky Purple (Actuation distance: 1.5mm | Actuation force: 45g) or Linear Red (Actuation distance: 1.0mm | Actuation force: 40g) options
100 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps
Standard Bottom Row Layout
Aluminium construction
60% Compact form factor
Detachable USB-C Braided Fibre Cable
Hybrid onboard storage up to 5 key binding profiles
Onboard lighting pre-sets
Individually backlit keys with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting featuring 16.8 million customizable colour options
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard with Clicky Purple switches is now available at Razer.com for $119.99 MSRP. The Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard with improved Red Linear switches will be available in August 2020 with an MSRP of $129.99.