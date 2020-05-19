Razer Introduces Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

Razer introduces the Huntsman V2 Analog featuring Razers new cutting-edge Analog Optical Switches. With the introduction of analog input, true full-range directional motion is finally available on PC gaming without a controller. Gamers can now also unlock a whole new dimension of gaming with the ability to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimetre.
The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is fit for the ultimate RGB Chroma battle station, now sporting a bezel-less plush magnetic leatherette wrist rest. The keyboard also features doubleshot PBT keycaps and streamlined connectivity options.
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard FeaturesRazer Analog Optical Switches
100 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options
Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps
USB Type-C to USB Type-A Adapter
USB 3.0 Passthrough
Underglow lighting
Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest
Multi-functional digital dial with 4 media keys
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Hybrid onboard storage up to 5 keybinding profiles
N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting
Gaming mode option
Braided Fibre Cable
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Aluminium matte top plate
Razer Analog Optical Switch FeaturesAnalog Input
The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and manoeuvrability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.
Adjustable Actuation
Players can also custom tune and adjust each keys actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.
Dual-step Actuation
With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is now available at Razer.com for $249.99 USD MSRP, coming to authorized resellers in February 9, 2021. Learn more about the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard at Razer.com.