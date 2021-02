Razer Introduces Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard Features

Razer Analog Optical Switch Features

Razer Analog Optical Switches100 million keystroke lifespan Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour optionsRazer Doubleshot PBT KeycapsUSB Type-C to USB Type-A AdapterUSB 3.0 PassthroughUnderglow lightingMagnetic plush leatherette wrist restMulti-functional digital dial with 4 media keysFully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recordingHybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profilesN-key roll-over with anti-ghostingGaming mode optionBraided Fibre Cable1000 Hz UltrapollingAluminium matte top plateThe analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and manoeuvrability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.Players can also custom tune and adjust each key’s actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is now available at Razer.com for $249.99 USD MSRP, coming to authorized resellers in February 9, 2021. Learn more about the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard at Razer.com