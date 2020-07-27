Razer Introduces New Barracuda Range of Wireless Headsets

Razer today announced the new Barracuda and Barracuda Pro, along with a refresh of the existing Barracuda X. The new Razer Barracuda family of street-styled gaming headsets comes packed with cutting-edge technologies to bring gamers the purest sound whether at home or out and about. The headsets feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology (ANC) for an uninterrupted audio experience. The Barracuda Pro features Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless which allows the headset to be connected to two devices simultaneously and offers seamless switches between the two. All Barracuda models support both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
Razer Barracuda ProThe Razer Barracuda Pro gives crystal clear voice communication thanks to its dual integrated beamforming noise-canceling microphones, that have been fine-tuned for peak vocal pick-up. This is further supported by three levels of active noise suppression, selectable through the companion Razer Audio App.
The new Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers featured in the Barracuda Pro deliver a rich, natural and detailed soundscape. For pure, undiluted sound, the headset features its own built-in amplifier, the world-class THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), to ensure ultra-low distortion, an improved signal-to-noise ratio, a greater dynamic range, better power output, and more detail and clarity for music lovers. It also offers THX® Spatial Audio, providing excellent in-game to give gamers a more immersive experience and lifelike audio for listening to music and movies as well.
Razer Barracuda Pro Features
Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT)
Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology
Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm Drivers
THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA)
THX Spatial Audio
Dual Integrated Noise-Cancelling Microphones
Plush Leatherette Memory Foam Cushions
Weight: 340g
Battery life: 40 hours
USB-C Charging
Razer BarracudaThe new Razer Barracuda. Featuring Razers TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio, the Barracuda delivers detailed and punchy sound, bringing movies and games to life. The FlowKnit Memory Foam headband and earcup padding allow for long-term comfortable wear, with the on-headset controls easily within reach for access to the headset functions. The Razer Barracuda headset also features Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless connectivity and an Integrated Beamforming microphone with noise cancellation, to give users a versatile, wireless headset, compatible with multiple devices for up to 40 hours use on a single battery charge. For legacy devices, the Barracuda also supports 3.5mm analog inputs.
Razer Barracuda Features
Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT) and 3.5 Analog.
Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers
THX Spatial Audio
Dual Integrated Noise-Cancelling Microphones
FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions
Weight: 300g
Battery life: 40 hours.
USB-C Charging
Razer Barracuda XRounding out the new additions to the Barracuda family of products is the refreshed Barracuda X. Full Bluetooth support has been added through the inclusion of Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, while battery life has been more than doubled and now delivers up to 50 hours of use on a single charge. With a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone, 40mm Razer Triforce Drivers, and support for 7.1 Surround Sound, the Barracuda X is the perfect lightweight all-around multi-platform gaming headset.
Razer Barracuda X Features
Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT) and 3.5 Analog.
Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers
7.1 Surround Sound
Detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic
FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions
Weight: 250g
Battery life: 50 hours.
USB-C Charging
Pricing and Availability
The all-new Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headsets are now available on Razer.com and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below.
Razer Barracuda Pro: $249.99 USD / 289.99 MSRP
Razer Barracuda: $159.99USD / 189.99 MSRP
Razer Barracuda X: $99.99 USD / 119.99 MSRP