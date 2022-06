Razer Introduces New Barracuda Range of Wireless Headsets

Razer Barracuda Pro

Razer Barracuda Pro Features

Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT)

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology

Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm Drivers

THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA)

THX Spatial Audio

Dual Integrated Noise-Cancelling Microphones

Plush Leatherette Memory Foam Cushions

Weight: 340g

Battery life: 40 hours

USB-C Charging

Razer Barracuda

Razer Barracuda Features

Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT) and 3.5 Analog.

Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers

THX Spatial Audio

Dual Integrated Noise-Cancelling Microphones

FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions

Weight: 300g

Battery life: 40 hours.

USB-C Charging

Razer Barracuda X

Razer Barracuda X Features

Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT) and 3.5 Analog.

Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers

7.1 Surround Sound

Detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic

FlowKnit Memory Foam Cushions

Weight: 250g

Battery life: 50 hours.

USB-C Charging

The Razer Barracuda Pro gives crystal clear voice communication thanks to its dual integrated beamforming noise-canceling microphones, that have been fine-tuned for peak vocal pick-up. This is further supported by three levels of active noise suppression, selectable through the companion Razer Audio App.The new Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm drivers featured in the Barracuda Pro deliver a rich, natural and detailed soundscape. For pure, undiluted sound, the headset features its own built-in amplifier, the world-class THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), to ensure ultra-low distortion, an improved signal-to-noise ratio, a greater dynamic range, better power output, and more detail and clarity for music lovers. It also offers THX® Spatial Audio, providing excellent in-game to give gamers a more immersive experience and lifelike audio for listening to music and movies as well.The new Razer Barracuda. Featuring Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and THX Spatial Audio, the Barracuda delivers detailed and punchy sound, bringing movies and games to life. The FlowKnit Memory Foam headband and earcup padding allow for long-term comfortable wear, with the on-headset controls easily within reach for access to the headset functions. The Razer Barracuda headset also features Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless connectivity and an Integrated Beamforming microphone with noise cancellation, to give users a versatile, wireless headset, compatible with multiple devices for up to 40 hours use on a single battery charge. For legacy devices, the Barracuda also supports 3.5mm analog inputs.Rounding out the new additions to the Barracuda family of products is the refreshed Barracuda X. Full Bluetooth support has been added through the inclusion of Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, while battery life has been more than doubled and now delivers up to 50 hours of use on a single charge. With a detachable HyperClear cardioid microphone, 40mm Razer Triforce Drivers, and support for 7.1 Surround Sound, the Barracuda X is the perfect lightweight all-around multi-platform gaming headset.The all-new Razer Barracuda wireless gaming headsets are now available on Razer.com and partner resellers worldwide. See pricing below. Razer Barracuda Pro : $249.99 USD / 289.99€ MSRP Razer Barracuda : $159.99USD / 189.99€ MSRP Razer Barracuda X : $99.99 USD / 119.99€ MSRP