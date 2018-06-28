Razer Introduces Opus Wireless Headphones

Razer Opus Features

- THX Certified  For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation

- Advanced ANC  Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics

- Crafted for Comfort  Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband

- Opus Mobile App  THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status

- Quick Attention Mode  For situational awareness whenever you need it

- Auto Pause / Auto Play  For seamless media playback

- On-the-Go Design  Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case

- Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers

- Weight: 265g

- Frequency response: 20 Hz  20 kHz

- Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm

- Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

The Razer Opus Wireless Headphones are now available at Razer.com for US$199.99 MSRP. Learn more about the Razer Opus at Razer.com