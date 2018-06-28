Razer Introduces Opus Wireless Headphones

Razer introduces the Razer Opus wireless headphones featuring THX Certified audio and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology to deliver high-fidelity audio thats pure, crisp, and clear. The Razer Opus uses four dedicated ANC microphones designed to accurately tune out a broad range of external frequencies, resulting in a cleaner, uninterrupted listening experience. It helps filter external noise while the quality of sound reproduction delivers rich and flawless audio. The THX certification of the headphones is a testament to Razers dedication to delivering audio gear with the highest possible audio standards.
The Razer Opus features a low weight and plush leatherette foam ear cushion along with a comfortable headband with its pressure-point free fit. It offers up to 25 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation activated for an uninterrupted high-quality audio experience even in noisy environments. The Razer Opus comes with a 3.5mm analogue input to connect the headphones to a wide selection of devices including mobile phones and consoles.
Razer Opus Features
- THX Certified For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation
- Advanced ANC Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics
- Crafted for Comfort Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband
- Opus Mobile App THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status
- Quick Attention Mode For situational awareness whenever you need it
- Auto Pause / Auto Play For seamless media playback
- On-the-Go Design Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case
- Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers
- Weight: 265g
- Frequency response: 20 Hz 20 kHz
- Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm
- Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Opus Wireless Headphones are now available at Razer.com for US$199.99 MSRP. Learn more about the Razer Opus at Razer.com.
Source: Razer.com