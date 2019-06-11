Razer Introduces Razer Naga Pro Mouse with Swappable Side Plates

Press Release
Razer introduces the new Razer Naga Pro with swappable side plates giving you the power of three wireless mice in one modular design. The Razer Naga Pros interchangeable side plates give gamers the ability to customize the mouse to fit your gaming style. Use the 12-button side plate for games like MMO and RTS, swap it with the 6-button side plate which is ideal for MOBA and Battle Royale games, and a two-button side plate for other genres like FPS.
The Razer Naga Pro also features the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology that delivers reliable wireless connection thats trusted and proven by professional esports athletes. The Razer Naga Pro offers up to 100 hours of battery life of continuous gaming on 2.4GHz wireless connection and up to 150 hours on Bluetooth. The Razer Naga Pro also features the Razer Focus+ 20K DPI optical sensor and Razer Optical Mouse Switches.
Razer Naga Pro Features
3 swappable side plates for personalized button configurations
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for a connection faster than wired mice
19+1 programmable buttons for extended controls
Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor for cutting-edge precision
Razer Optical Mouse Switch for actuation at the speed of light
3 modes of connection HyperSpeed Wireless / Bluetooth / Speedflex wired
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Naga Pro is now available at authorized resellers and at Razer.com for US$149.99 MSRP.
