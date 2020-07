Razer Intros Razer Cynosa V2 Keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB

- Razer Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable colour options- Dedicated media keys- Individually customizable backlit gaming-grade keys- Quiet, cushioned keystrokes- Durable spill-resistant design- Cable routing options- Razer Synapse enabled- Fully programmable keys with on the fly macro recording- N-key roll over- 1000 Hz Ultrapolling- Compatible with Xbox One for basic inputThe Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard is backed with a limited 2-year warranty. The Cynosa V2 is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon for US$59.99.