Razer Intros Razer Cynosa V2 Keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB
Razer introduces the upgraded Razer Cynosa V2 membrane gaming keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Part of Razers entry-level gaming keyboards, the Razer Cynosa V2 features individually backlit gaming keys offerings a greater degree of customization. RGB lighting can also be synchronized with other Razer Chroma-enabled components. The gaming keyboards RGB lighting also comes alive on games with integrated Razer Chroma lighting effects which includes popular titles such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, Warframe, and more.
The Razer Cynosa V2 also comes with fully programmable keys by mapping commands via the Razer Synapse 3 software. The gaming keyboard also comes with dedicated media keys on the top-right corner for conveniently easy and accessible media controls. The keyboard also features cable routing options in three different directions so you can always choose the easiest and cleanest cable route possible.
Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard Features
- Razer Chroma backlighting with 16.8 million customizable colour options
- Dedicated media keys
- Individually customizable backlit gaming-grade keys
- Quiet, cushioned keystrokes
- Durable spill-resistant design
- Cable routing options
- Razer Synapse enabled
- Fully programmable keys with on the fly macro recording
- N-key roll over
- 1000 Hz Ultrapolling
- Compatible with Xbox One for basic input
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard is backed with a limited 2-year warranty. The Cynosa V2 is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers including Amazon for US$59.99.
